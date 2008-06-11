Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Public Displays of Affection
1. Jennifer Lopez and Marc AnthonyEver since his June 2004 wedding to Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony has been gifting his bride with the platinum-and-diamond Neil Lane designs she borrowed for her walk down the aisle. This 50-carat diamond bracelet, which designer Lane describes as "vintage-inspired, sparkly and gemmy," is one of Anthony's emblems of love.
2. Tim McGraw and Faith HillTim McGraw's Valentine's Day gift to Faith Hill perfectly embodied his wife's easy, feminine style. "Faith loves jewelry with pink stones," says Lorraine Schwartz, who designed the necklace with rose quartz and diamonds. "It's a little funky and a little rock and roll. She can easily wear it everywhere."
3. Richard Gere and Carey LowellAs a Valentine's Day gift, Richard Gere chose this ring for his wife of four years, actress Carey Lowell, who celebrated her birthday just three days earlier. "I mounted an 18th-century rose-cut diamond on a modern gold band," says the ring's designer, Renee Lewis.
4. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson"They collect jewelry as well as art," says designer Cynthia Bach of Samuel L. Jackson and his wife of 26 years, actress LaTanya Richardson. For Christmas the Oscar-nominated actor gave Richardson one of Bach's most original and striking creations: a tassel necklace, which Bach says, "has the silky feel of fabric, even though it's made of gold."
5. Dennis Quaid and Kimberly BuffingtonDennis Quaid turned to Austin, Texas designer Anthony Nak first for the engagement ring he gave Kimberly Buffington in 2004 and then again for this labradorite-and-diamond cocktail ring he presented the Texan on her 35th birthday.
6. Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree GruberKyle MacLachlan surprised his wife, publicist and TV producer Desiree Gruber, on her 39th birthday with this 18kt-gold-link necklace and diamond dragon-knife pendant. The knife, by Shamballa Jewels, symbolizes a tool to cut away the forces that hold us back, says the designer Mads Kornerup.
