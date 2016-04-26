The 12 Items That Will Get You Out of Any Fashion Emergency

As a fashion assistant, I'm required to be on set during photo shoots all the time. Every stylist and every styling assistant I know won't go anywhere without a prop kit—that's industry-speak for a suitcase that's packed with all the life-saving essentials for any potential fashion emergency that might arise. But in that suitcase, the most important piece is, hands-down, my on-set bag that I've streamlined over the years to hold 12 items I can't live without. From a deodorant sponge to Topstick tape, read on for the items that will prevent wardrobe malfunctions or save you from a fashion crisis.