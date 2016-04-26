The 12 Items That Will Get You Out of Any Fashion Emergency

As a fashion assistant, I'm required to be on set during photo shoots all the time. Every stylist and every styling assistant I know won't go anywhere without a prop kit—that's industry-speak for a suitcase that's packed with all the life-saving essentials for any potential fashion emergency that might arise. But in that suitcase, the most important piece is, hands-down, my on-set bag that I've streamlined over the years to hold 12 items I can't live without. From a deodorant sponge to Topstick tape, read on for the items that will prevent wardrobe malfunctions or save you from a fashion crisis.
1. Commando Thongs
No VPLs here—Commando makes the ultimate no-show nude thong, perfect for any unwanted undergarment situations.
$20; wearcommando.com
2. Puffs Tissues To Go Pack
I go through at least one pack on set. These mini packs are great for cleaning up spills and smudges (plus, they fit in your jean pocket perfectly).
$4; puffs.com
3. Scotch Mini Lint Roller
It seems as though the world is made of lint. This travel-size version does the job of de-linting during last-minute touch-ups
$7; amazon.com
4. Static Guard Spray
Carry this travel-size static guard to prevent staticky fabrics that cling to everything.
$3; target.com
5. Hollywood Fashion Secrets Deodorant Sponge
You know those annoying white deodorant marks? This sponge removes them with just a few swipes. I take it everywhere!
6. Band-Aid Bandages
Not only are Band-Aids first aid essentials, but I've found that they come in handy for preventing wardrobe malfunctions (they double as nipple petals).
$3; walgreens.com
7. Gingher Thread Snip
Hang these pen-size scissors around your neck or tuck them into any bag for super-easy access. They're perfect for snipping off frayed ends or cutting pieces of double-sided tape.
$22; joann.com
8. Singer Sewing Kit
My sewing kit is my number one must-have in my prop kit. I use it for everything, whether that's reattaching a button or shortening a hem, this kit will have everything you need.
$6; walmart.com
9. Dritz Safety Pins
For an immediate fix, I use safety pins to adjust a hem, gather excess fabric, or make any temporary alteration. I have at least 20 (in a range of sizes) on me at all times.
$7; amazon.com
10. Topstick Tape
This double-sided tape is made to safely stick onto your skin. It's perfect for keeping everything in its place.
$24; amazon.com
11. Shout Wipe & Go Stain Remover Wipes
Shout wipes FTW! After many, many trial runs with every kind of stain remover, I've found that Shout wipes are the best. They remove every stain, including makeup.
$4 for 12; target.com
12. Betty Dain Makeup Protector
This makeup hood prevents foundation or lipstick from transferring onto your clothing. Zip it over your head after your makeup is complete and slip on your outfit, smudge-free.