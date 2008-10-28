Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Privileged Style
1. All About a Brand New You
There's drama on the home front for Megan when she discovers that her father is drinking again and is unaware that he has received a letter from their mother asking him to let her explain in person why she left. But at work she gives Laurel the first draft of Laurel's biography and is relieved when she loves it.
GET MEGAN'S LOOK
Dress; at windsorstore.com
Sage is shocked when Luis tells her he doesn't believe in gay marriage and refuses to attend Marco's wedding.
GET SAGE'S LOOK
Dress; at forever21.com
3. All About a Brand New You
Sage is upset when Rose reveals she plans to go on a wilderness trip over Spring Break, rather than going with her sister on their annual spa vacation.
GET ROSE'S LOOK
Dress; at nordstrom.com
4. All About Betrayal
Megan Megan is thrilled when Will tells her that his father is starting a new magazine based on Megan and Will's idea. Megan wears a J. Crew cardigan over a Jack Alfredo silk top with Paige jeans and a Gustto purse.
GET MEGAN'S LOOK
J. Crew cardigan; at jcrew.com
Blouse; at forever21.com
Paige jeans; at paigepremiumdenim.com
Gustto purse; at bluefly.com
5. All About the Big Picture
The pursuit of fame takes a toll on Sage and Rose’s social lives while Megan deals with her mom disappearing again. Sage wears a Marciano dress. Megan layers a Delicate Raymond necklace over a Marc Jacobs cardigan and top with Paige Premium Denim jeans. Rose wears a Nanette Lepore dress.
GET SAGE’S LOOK
Marciano dress; at marciano.com
GET MEGAN’S LOOK
Delicate Raymond necklace; at delicateraymond.com
Marc by Marc Jacobs cardigan; at barneys.com
Marc by Marc Jacobs top; at eluxury.com
Paige Premium Denim jeans; at paigepremiumdenim.com
GET ROSE’S LOOK
Sequin dress; at nationaljeancompany.com
6. All About the Ripple Effect
Sage sets Rose up on a date with a boy she has a crush on at school. Rose wears a hat and necklace from Arden B, French Connection top and Taverniti plaid jeans.
GET ROSE’S LOOK
Arden B hat; at ardenb.com
French Connection top; at frenchconnection.com
Arden B necklace; at ardenb.com
Taverniti pants; at tobi.com
7. All About What Lies Beneath
Rose throws a Cuban-themed charity party; she and sister Sage get into the theme in dresses designed by the show's wardrobe stylist, Nicole Gorsuch.
GET ROSE'S LOOK
Dress; at edressme.com
GET SAGE'S LOOK
Dress; at edressme.com
8. All About Love, Actually
Megan (wearing Maeve) and Will's relationship gets off to a rocky start when he announces he accepted a job that will take him to Brazil for six months.
GET MEGAN'S LOOK
Dress; at anthropologie.com
9. All About InsecuritiesIt's the twins' first gig. Sage and Rose perform at the opening of a hot new Miami nightclub. Sage layers a Le Rok vest over a Banana Republic tank with Paige Premium Denim jeans, Nine West boots and Anthropologie necklaces. Rose wears a Petro Zillia dress and Aldo boots.
GET SAGE’S LOOK
Cap; at langstons.com
Vest; at freepeople.com
Tank top; at charlotterusse.com
Necklace; at target.com
Paige Premium Denim jeans at paigepremiumdenim.com
Boots; at endless.com
GET ROSE’S LOOK
Floral dress; at catherine.com
Black tights; at charlotterusse.com
Aldo boots; at aldoshoes.com
10. All About InsecuritiesMegan reflects on her writing career. She wears an Itsola dress and carries a graphic clutch.
GET MEGAN'S LOOK
Itsola dress; at elleh.com
Graphic clutch; at aldoshoes.com
11. All About Defining YourselfThe twins' modeling career is about to soar when they meet with Patricia Kingston (guest star Kathy Najimy), a powerful publicist. Sage wears an Ingma Melero top, Paige Premium Denim jeans and Frye boots. Rose wears a Nanette Lepore top, Seven jeans and Tracy Reese shoes.
GET SAGE?S LOOK
Brown sunglasses; at target.com
Halter top; at bluefly.com
Paige Premium Denim; at paigepremiumdenim.com
Frye boots; at tobi.com
GET ROSE?S LOOK
Sunglasses; at fredflare.com
Black scarf; at maxstudio.com
Black top; at bluefly.com
Black bracelet; at dillards.com
Belt; at spiegel.com
Seven jeans; at shopbop.com
Tracy Reese shoes; at piperlime.com
12. All About What You Really, Really WantRose is told that she will have to repeat her freshman year of high school. She wears a Bell top, Diab’less mini skirt and a vintage necklace.
GET ROSE’S LOOK
Necklace; at target.com
Bell blouse; at saksfifthavenue.com
Skirt; at revolveclothing.com
13. All About AppearancesThe twins are thrilled to be doing a shoot with top photographer Rocco Zaretti (guest star Nigel Barker). Rose wears a BCBG dress and Nine West shoes and Sage wears a J. Crew dress.
GET ROSE’S LOOK
Dress; at bluefly.com
Nine West sandals; at ninewest.com
GET SAGE’S LOOK
Printed dress; at zappos.com
PRIVILEGED AIRS TUESDAY NIGHTS ON THE CW
14. All About What You Really, Really WantSage, wearing an ABS dress and Ed Hardy head scarf and Rose, in a Petro Zillia dress, attend a party on their friend’s yacht.
GET SAGE’S LOOK
Dress; at chickdowntown.com
Printed scarf; at freepeople.com
GET ROSE’S LOOK
Dress; at edressme.com
15. All About What You Really, Really WantIt’s the first day of school for Rose and Sage. Rose wears a Bella Luna dress, Nine West shoes, a J. Crew headband and a vintage necklace. Sage wears a Voom dress, Steve Madden shoes and carries an Isabella Fiore purse.
GET ROSE’S LOOK
Headband; at franceluxe.com
Dress; at revolveclothing.com
Bag; at baghaus.com
Shoes; at dillards.com
GET SAGE’S LOOK
Voom dress; at shopharmonylane.com
Steve Madden shoes; at stevemadden.com
