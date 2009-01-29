Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Print Blouses
1. How to Wear ItThese always flowy tops are not specifically ethnic but have origins in the peasant blouse. An obvious matchup is jeans, but these feminine pieces look even hipper than a camisole or shirt under tailored jackets (if you’re young, relax the blouse string and pull one side off the shoulder). Skip loose pants and full skirts or get lost in the volume.
Photos: left, Etro; right, Emanuel Ungaro
2. GuessPolyester top, Guess, $69; buy online now at guess.com.
3. MintSilk top, Mint, $385; visit jodiarnoldnyc.com for stores.
4. MillySilk top, Milly, $255; buy online now at nordstrom.com for stores.
5. Armani ExchangeNylon-Tencel blouse, Armani Exchange, $88; visit armaniexchange.com.
