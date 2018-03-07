5 Style Tips I Learned From Prince Harry

I'm not a royal expert. I think Kate Middleton has great hair and her kids are adorable, and I think Meghan Markle has a great assortment of outerwear. But I'm an oddball: I'm not stalking fan accounts looking for the latest and greatest about The Royals.
I do, however, know a good dresser when I see one, and Prince Harry, you red-headed bad boy, you, you've certainly honed your personal style these past few years. You went from boarding-school chic (aka always in a uniform so you looked hot) to a man of high taste in overcoats and scarves ... you even have a signature pose!
Here, I outline five style tips I have (totally legally) stolen from Prince Harry. You're freaking welcome.
VIDEO: 4 Affordable Ways to Get Meghan Markle's Look
-
1. Don't Be Afraid To Layer
You get hot. You get cold. You never know what the weather is going to be (even if you check the reports repeatedly). The trick is all in layering. Layering enables you to dress for multiple climate zones at the same time and helps you not have to choose between dueling favorites. Throw on your most-prized sweater and a collared shirt. And while you're at it, pop on an overcoat, too. Add a scarf and, for good measure, some ear muffs!.
Shop Harry's Similar Look Here:
Treasure & Bond Drapey Classic Shirt, $69; nordstrom.com; Joie Airic Wool & Cashmere Sweater, $268; nordstrom.com; Kristen Blake Walking Coat, $150; nordstrom.com
-
2. Relax. Unbutton Your Shirt.
In high school, I was forced to adhere to a dress code that included wearing a collared shirt every day. This was not something that helped my cause in the flirting department. Buttoned up to my chin collared shirts didn't exactly scream: "Let's make out!" Had I taken notes from Prince Harry, perhaps I could have simply unbuttoned one or two top buttons exposing just enough décolletage to make me look a bit more relaxed.
Shop Similar Shirts:
BP "The Perfect Shirt," $49; nordstrom.com; J. Crew Everyday Chambray Shirt, $78; nordstrom.com; Socialite Raw Hem Shirt, $45; nordstrom.com
-
3. Invest In Outerwear
I know everyone is all about the oversized puffer, but if Prince Harry had anything to do with it, the folks at London Fashion Week would have been sleek in overcoats. Both him and his wife-to-be, Meghan Markle, have leaned into the overcoat trend: different colors, textiles, even patterns.
Shop Similar Styles:
Kenneth Cole Wool-Blend Maxi Wrap Coat, $130; nordstrom.com; Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Reefer Coat, $120; nordstrom.com; Halogen Wool-Blend Coat, $99; nordstrom.com
-
4. Wear Appropriate Footwear
You never want to be wearing the wrong footwear to an event. Showing up at a football field in Louboutin's may be appropriate for a Kardashian, but let's face it: You look freaking ridiculous in heels on the greens. Prince Harry, ever-buttoned up, understands how to make appropriate shoe choices depending on the occasion: a casual suede lace up to place soccer, black-tie appropriate for a premiere, and Hunter Boots when you're ... well, I'm not so certain what he's doing here.
Shop Similar Here:
Hunter 'Tour' Packable Rain Boot, $105; nordstrom.com
-
5. Find a Signature Pose
All the best celebs have it from Britney Spears to, well, Prince Harry. Having a "pose" helps your clothes look better and you feel more confident. We're not so sure what Harry's pose means. (Is he constantly having indigestion? Is he uniquely interested in his heart rate?) No matter the reason. Take a tip from Harry: Find your pose.