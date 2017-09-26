Prabal Gurung and Lane Bryant Are Back with the Prettiest Fall Wardrobe

After recently strutting the catwalk for Prabal Gurung this past NYFW, model Candice Huffine has once again teamed up with the designer as the face of his latest ad campaign for his fall collaboration with Lane Bryant.

This is Gurung's second season teaming up with the extended size clothing and accessory retailer. After a stellar spring collection, we're equally as impressed with their second go around, which includes some of the most beautiful separates all versatile enough to carry you from work to play. The capsule is filled with texture, a trend we've been loving this season. Expect to find great button-downs, chunky knits, sleek trousers, and flowy dresses. As for outerwear? A fab coat with a faux fur collar and a burnt orange cape are both must-haves.

"My fall collection with Lane Bryant is inspired by the creative spirit and romance of Paris," Gurung shared in a release. "I wanted to offer designer pieces at an accessible price point that all women could feel good in and Lane Bryant gave me full creative freedom to bring this vision to fruition.”

The 16-piece collection hits select stores today and is available in sizes 14 to 28. Visit lanebryant.com to shop the collection, or scroll through to shop our favorites, below!