7 Brilliant Plus-Size Skirt-and-Sandal Combos for Every Occasion

With temperatures at peak melting point (figuratively speaking, that is), the last thing you want is to worry or stress about what to wear every day. The easiest outfit formula? A cute skirt (styled with any one of your breezy, breathable cotton poplin tops or camis) and sandals. With the right aesthetic and silhouette, the pairing can work for every occasion. From a sleek wrap skirt and minimalist sandals for work to a striped button-front midi with easy slides for weekend excursions, shop the seven brilliant skirt-and-sandal combos, below.
1. For Happy Hour
Denim is perfect for after-work drinks. Leather detailing and matching sandals keep the look sleek if you're meeting with collegues.
Lauren Ralph Lauren skirt, $125; lordandtaylor.com. H&M sandals, $35; hm.com.
3. For a Picnic
Have a date in the park? Or maybe a family reunion? Try a full-circle silhouette with sturdy sandals. You may want to skip any flip-flop styles—you don't want to lose them in the grass!
Lane Bryant skirt, $60; lanebryant.com. Vince Camuto sandals, $70 (originally $110); vincecamuto.com.
4. For a Concert
One of the best things about summer is attending an amazing outdoor concert. Got a festival on the horizon? Try this cool printed skirt with lace-up sandals.
Eloquii skirt, $90; eloquii.com. Dolce Vita sandals, $56 (originally $80); bloomingdales.com.
5. For Brunch
For an afternoon of great bites and unlimited mimosas, try a chic cargo skirt with camel suede sandals to match.
INC International Concepts skirt, $60 (originally $80); macys.com. Rag & Bone sandals, $395; rag-bone.com.
6. For a Date
A chic palm motif on a fitted pencil silhouette is just the thing for playful (and sexy) summer date. Add a pop of color, courtesy of citrus flats.
Dressbarn skirt, $36; dressbarn.com. Capri Positano sandals, $202; revolve.com.
7. For Work
For the office, go for a chic wrap version that hits just below the knee. Style it with simple flats—nothing too strappy or flashy.
Simply Be skirt, $17 (originally $50); simplybe.com. Rebecca Minkoff sandals, $88 (originally $150); rebeccaminkoff.com.