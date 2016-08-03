7 Brilliant Plus-Size Skirt-and-Sandal Combos for Every Occasion

With temperatures at peak melting point (figuratively speaking, that is), the last thing you want is to worry or stress about what to wear every day. The easiest outfit formula? A cute skirt (styled with any one of your breezy, breathable cotton poplin tops or camis) and sandals. With the right aesthetic and silhouette, the pairing can work for every occasion. From a sleek wrap skirt and minimalist sandals for work to a striped button-front midi with easy slides for weekend excursions, shop the seven brilliant skirt-and-sandal combos, below.