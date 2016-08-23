9 Plus-Size Outfits Inspired by Candice Huffine

Deciding what to wear can be an overwhelming challenge for any woman. But if you're looking to dress a curvy figure, look no further than model Candice Huffine for style lessons. Here, we've dissected her looks and compiled nine figure-flattering, Huffine-approved looks that are easy for you to try. Read on and learn the insider tips to getting this style star's sleek look.
1. The Striped Tank Dress
Don't listen to the old fashion myth that stripes make you look bigger! When it comes to this pattern, scale is key—go for thicker lines that are broken up with a darker shade (like navy or black.) The illusion creates a waist and a flattering silhouette.
3. The Draped Gown
For an evening look, try a Grecian-style gown. The gathering at the waist nips you in at the smallest point and the gorgeous draping creates flattering curves.
4. Get the Look:
City Chic available at citychiconline.com | $169
5. The Printed Romper
Summer is winding down, but there is still time to sport a lightweight printed romper. Pair it with cute flat sandals for the day or with sexy wedge espadrilles for an evening out.
6. Get the Look:
Who What Wear available at target.com | $35
7. The Streamlined Jumpsuit
A sleek jumpsuit is slowly becoming the perfect substitution for a classic LBD. This style has the feel of a tuxedo, so it's perfect for a formal event, such as a wedding.
8. Get the Look:
Elvi available at coverstorynyc.com | $120
9. The Updated Shirtdress
Nothing says summer (or the end of summer!) like a crisp white button-down dress. The styles are evolving from a classic button-down style to off-the-shoulder silhouettes or ones with full sleeves, like this Eloquii version.
10. Get the Look:
Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $111
11. The Tuxedo Dress
A sleek tuxedo dress plays on menswear, but there's nothing masculine about a wrap style that shows off your killer legs! You can wear it now bare legged, and then add fishnet stockings when it gets closer to fall.
12. Get the Look:
Marina Rinaldi available at bloomingdales.com | $630
13. The Denim Tunic
The possibilities are endless with a denim tunic—you can style as a dress, pair with leggings, and even wear it belted and over wide-leg trousers. As this season changes, you'll find this piece to be a diverse addition to you wardrobe.
14. Get the Look:
Who What Wear available at target.com | $37
15. The Jacket/Bodycon Combo
Layer a lightweight faux leather jacket over a body-skimming LBD. Drape a jacket over the shoulders for an of-the-moment cape feel.
16. Get the Look:
Igigi dress, $158; igigi.com BB Dakota Plus jacket, $125; lordandtaylor.com
17. The Asymmetrical Gown
An evening dress feels fresh with an asymmetric neckline. Highlight one of the most beautiful parts of your body, the collarbone, with a neckline that plunges one one side and is a bit more modest on the other.
