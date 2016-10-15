7 Plus-Size Date Night Looks Inspired by Ashley Graham

So much thought must go into planning the perfect date—venue, budget, atmosphere. But for us, the most critical task is, of course, putting together a killer outfit. We couldn’t think of a better example of someone who has mastered date-night dressing than supermodel Ashley Graham. She mixes sleek separates, rocks sexy body-con silhouettes, and experiments with bold color to achieve a polished look that’s never complicated but always a showstopper.
VIDEO: Date Night Looks Inspired by Ashley Graham
Read on to see seven of her top hits—plus snag ideas for creating your own shopping list.
1. Long-Sleeve T and Pencil Skirt
Pairing a slim-fit T-shirt with a faux-leather pencil skirt is genius! It’s not as expected as a dress, and it still skims your frame, giving you a smart yet more relaxed look.
2. Get the Look:
Hey Gorgeous! T-shirt, $69; heygorgeous.com. Worthington skirt, $28 (originally $48); jcpenney.com.
3. Modern LBD
An off-the-shoulder style draws attention to your face and collarbone, while the low cut shows off your décolletage. If you’d like to cinch your waist, try adding a belt, as Graham does here.
4. Get the Look:
Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $100
5. Shoulder Cut-Out
The cut-out trend shows no signs of slowing down. Go for a dress that shows a sliver of your shoulders. It's a great way to test out the look without exposing too much.
6. Get the Look:
Ashley Stewart available at ashleystewart.com | $33 (originally $50)
7. Attached Choker
Chokers are of the moment, but when it comes to the hottest trends, the attached choker is the leader of the pack, appearing on bodysuits, tanks, and dresses alike. The neckline on this dress is nearly off the shoulder as well, proving once again that exposing the collarbone is just as sexy as showing a little leg.
8. Get the Look:
Deb available at debshops.com | $35
9. Spaghetti-Strap Slip Dress
A cami dress is a smart investment piece. You can wear it alone when it’s warm, and when the temperature drops, you can layer a blazer on top or a blouse or thin turtleneck underneath.
10. Get the Look:
Boohoo Plus available at boohoo.com | $30
11. LRD (Little Red Dress)
Warning: Do not wear this dress if you don’t want to look smoking hot! A red body-con will draw attention to those sexy curves, but be sure to wear proper undergarments, as panty and bra lines will drag the look down.
12. Get the Look:
Missguided Plus available at missguided.com | $43
13. Body-Con and Blazer
Nothing says chic quite like a crisp white blazer. Any basic dress is elevated when you drape one over your shoulders as a cape.
14. Get the Look:
Torrid dress, $59; torrid.com. City Chic blazer, $102 (originally $119); fullbeauty.com.