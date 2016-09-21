Plus-Size Retailer Addition Elle Launches New Capsule Collection with Nadia Aboulhosn

Contemporary plus-size brand Addition Elle has teamed up with popular blogger, style influencer, and body-image activist Nadia Aboulhosn for a beautifully curated capsule collection available at additionelle.com, nordstrom.com, lordandtaylor.com, and select Nordstrom and Lord & Taylor stores—starting today.

Going into the design process, Aboulhosn had a clear vision for her second collection, taking inspiration from the era of grunge and applying it to her own key pieces. “I was really inspired by the early ’90s with a lot of mesh and eyelets,” says Ahboulhosn, who strutted down the runway for Addition Elle last week during NYFW. “Honestly, I took my favorite pieces from my closet and made different versions of them. I have a pair of lace-up thigh-high boots and so many people told me they wanted some too. Something inside me said, ‘It'd be dope to have a pair of jeans that tied up the front leg just like these thigh-high boots.’”

You’ll find those edgy lace-up jeans in this collection as well as cut-out knits, mixed-media leggings, and even a cool faux-leather fanny pack belt. But Aboulhosn tells InStyle there are two pieces in particular that are close to her heart: “The mesh bodysuit and the oversize denim jacket are the most versatile pieces. Wear the bodysuit with pants or a skirt—it’s great for layering. And the jacket can go over anything and really pull your look together.”

With this stellar showing, one can only hope the style maven will return with a third collection. Is there a possibility? “We're in talks about it now. I love Addition Elle and creating with their amazing team of people,” Aboulhosn says. So while we’re busy shopping the current collection, we can also look forward to even more incredible designs from this fashion-forward partnership.