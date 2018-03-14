10 Brands Serving Up Plus-Size Activewear

Whether you're one of the only people in your family that is still maintaining that New Year's resolution or you're just looking to embrace the athleisure trend, a solid activewear wardrobe is a must. From a beautifully patterned dry fit tee to a pair of leggings that make your legs look ah-mazing, the essentials are necessary.
We've curated a list featuring our favorite plus-size brands offering workout gear right now. Whether you're in the market for an amazing sports bra (I've personally tested Panache and Curvy Couture bras and let me tell you, the girls are not moving anywhere!) or a full wardrobe, we've got you covered.
From tried-and-true brands to up-and-coming newcomers, we're sure that you'll fall in love with (or rediscover!) many of these options. And with most offering a wide variety of pieces from outerwear to foundation essentials you'll find your favorite new go-to for sure. Scroll down to check out our selection of favorites.
1. Simply Be
This brand has everything you need to create an of-the-moment workout wardrobe. Check out this pink hoodie that will instantly take you from the gym to a casual brunch hang.
$50
2. Enell
When Ashley Graham endorses a brand, you know it's good! "Enell bras are so supportive. It's like armor if you're a runner. I have one in pretty much every color." Sold.
$66
3. Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant has proven itself as a force to be reckoned with in the plus-size industry. They continue to expand and bring in the new product categories that women need and want. And they definitely have not failed us with workout gear, like this cool pullover.
$90
4. Panache
Panache has proven that you don't have to substitute style for substance. Their range of bras (up to G-cups!) offer support for large busts and come in an array of colors and prints.
$70
5. Universal Standard
This cool brand has translated their cool-girl-style into their recently launched activewear collection. Expect the same impeccable fit and a must-have bodysuit that you'll want to rock outside the gym. This color block t-shirt is also swoon-worthy.
$65
8. Curvy Couture
If you're in the market for a bra that doesn't allow any shifting and is still comfortable, this is the bra for you. The front snap closure and zipper overlay make sure you don't have a wardrobe malfunction.
$68
9. Juno Active
Juno Active offers a variety of basics in both solids and super fun prints. Think: cropped tops, t-shirts, leggings, and biker shorts that you can mix-and-match with.
from $35
10. Active Ego
This brand has shaken up the industry by implementing an entirely new sizing system. They've eliminated traditional sizing for empowering words such as "bombshell", "powerhouse", and "fierce." How cool is that?! We'll take these leggings in a size "Supreme." Thank you!
$39