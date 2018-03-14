10 Brands Serving Up Plus-Size Activewear

Whether you're one of the only people in your family that is still maintaining that New Year's resolution or you're just looking to embrace the athleisure trend, a solid activewear wardrobe is a must. From a beautifully patterned dry fit tee to a pair of leggings that make your legs look ah-mazing, the essentials are necessary.

We've curated a list featuring our favorite plus-size brands offering workout gear right now. Whether you're in the market for an amazing sports bra (I've personally tested Panache and Curvy Couture bras and let me tell you, the girls are not moving anywhere!) or a full wardrobe, we've got you covered.

From tried-and-true brands to up-and-coming newcomers, we're sure that you'll fall in love with (or rediscover!) many of these options. And with most offering a wide variety of pieces from outerwear to foundation essentials you'll find your favorite new go-to for sure. Scroll down to check out our selection of favorites.