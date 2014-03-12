The Spring 2014 Trend That's In Full Bloom: Fresh Florals

Floral for spring isn't groundbreaking by any means, but this season's blooms are something else entirely—they're more sophisticated, modern, and fresh (and not at all the garden-variety type). The blossoming print runs the gamut, from sweet buds like as seen on the Dolce & Gabbana runway and this Rebecca Taylor top (pictured, above), to ones more moody and edgy, like the florals on the Milly dress (pictured, right).
To avoid looking too overly done, we suggest limiting accessories to a pair of standout chandelier earrings or a structured bag. The same goes for makeup. A neutral lip and a dab of blush will complement—not compete—with the print. In the meantime, we rounded up our eight favorite petal pieces to help push your spring wardrobe into full floral gear.
Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it out, from soft, sweet tops to loud, sporty dresses.
-
1. REASONS TO LOVE ITIt wouldn’t be spring without blooms, and this season they’ve grown even more sophisticated. They’re sweet and poetic at Dolce amp Gabbana, inky and stylized at Marc Jacobs, and lush and edgy at Christian Dior and Marni. No matter what your style, there’s a bud here for you.
HOW TO WORK IT
Piling on accessories would create a florid bouquet. Limit yourself to chandelier earrings or a structured bag. Makeup should be quiet-nude lips, a hint of blush - so as not to compete with the loud(ish) prints. Step out in shoes that reflect the pattern’s vibe. Prim petals? Slip on nude or metallic stilettos, or ones that match a petal or leaf. Dark, sporty flowers can take chunkier sandals.
Runway photos: (left to right) Dolce amp Gabbana, Dries Van Noten, Oscar de la Renta, Christopher Kane
-
2. Rebecca Taylor TopSilk voile, $250; rebeccataylor.com.
-
3. Markus Lupfer SkirtPolyester satin, $420; saksfifthavenue.com.
-
4. Dries Van Noten PumpsLeather, $660; barneys.com for stores.
-
5. Milly DressPolyamide-elastane, $380; millyny.com.
-
6. Joe Fresh Runway PantsSilk, $69; at select Joe Fresh stores.
-
7. Talbots DressCotton-spandex, $186; talbots.com.
-
8. Ted Baker London BagPolyester, $145; tedbadker-london.com.
-
9. Roseanna TopPolyester-elastane, $395; at Warm, 212-925-1200.