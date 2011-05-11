Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Perfect Party Style
1. Evening WeddingWhen the invite requests cocktail attire, skip basic black in favor of skin-warming shades like peach and coral. A gold inset at the neck makes accessorizing ultra-easy-no need for a necklace, just add a stack of bangles!
Silk colorblock dress, Diane von Furstenberg, $365; net-a-porter.com.
2. Museum GalaA sweeping pleated skirt and vintage styling make this blush gown an elegant, unfussy choice for a formal event. Add a touch of modern-day glam (and ward off after-dark chills) with a sheer animal-print shawl.
Polyester pleated maxidress, French Connection, $248; frenchconnection.com.
Modal scarf, Mulberry, $275; lagarconne.com.
3. Bridal ShowerPair a lace pencil skirt with a stripy top for a feminine-meets-fun ensemble. The fresh look can withstand an icebreaker or two-and is pretty enough to impress the bridal party.
Cotton and linen top, Ace and Jig, $116; shoplesnouvelles.com.
Embroidered skirt, Schumacher, $355; mytheresa.com.
4. Girls Night OutSpontaneous dance party? Pat Benatar karaoke? Be prepared for anything your girls throw at you in a hot (but comfy) sequin-sprayed tee and leg-lengthening short shorts.
Sequin top, Madewell, $295; madewell.com.
Twill shorts, Joseph, $295; net-a-porter.com.
5. Afternoon WeddingFor daytime 'I Dos,' try a flirty ruffled design that balances a shoulder-baring neckline with a conservative hemline. A sweet bird print adds a touch of whimsy to the sexy cut.
Silk ruffled dress, Tibi, $385; tibi.com.
6. Gallery OpeningYou'll be a work of art in this eye-popping print dress from Timo Weiland. The detailed graphic pattern is uber-cool, while the cinch-waist style is universally flattering.
Silk print dress, Timo Weiland, $488; shoplesnouvelles.com.
7. Poolside-to-PartyA sparkling jacket turns a slinky bikini cover-up into a cocktail-hour ensemble in a snap. Just sweep your hair into a quick chignon-and stash your towel.
Sequin bolero, Milly, $355; net-a-porter.com.
Polymide tube dress, Acne, $115; my-wardrobe.com.
8. Backyard BarbequeA grill and a picnic bench don't mean you have to rough it! Try a sexy floral bustier with a knee-length denim skirt for the perfect blend of down-home and down, boy!
Denim pencil skirt, 7 For All Mankind, $235; mytheresa.com.
Cotton floral bustier, Rebecca Taylor, $195; rebeccataylor.com.
9. Garden PartyA light-as-air silk gown is a relaxed yet feminine choice for an outdoor event amongst the greenery. Add a luxurious cashmere shawl after sunset.
Silk floral dress, Madewell, $198; madewell.com.
Embroidered cashmere wrap, Kiki de Montparnasse, $395; net-a-porter.com.
10. Office-to-Happy HourSneak a strapless dress at work by topping it with a fitted leather blazer. When the clock strikes five, lose the jacket for a flirty after-hours look.
Scallop leather jacket, Rebecca Taylor, $695; rebeccataylor.com.
Silk dress, Rebecca Taylor, $495; rebeccataylor.com.
