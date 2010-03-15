Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Pear
1. Jack KelegeThis feminine and unusual cut is made to sit with the point facing up. Pear-shaped rings frequently go solo because few designs fit easily beneath the large underside of this stone, though Katherine Heigl pairs hers with a sapphire and diamond eternity band.
Pear-shaped diamond and pave diamonds in platinum, Jack Kelege, price upon request; jackkelege.com.
2. Pear3-carat pear-shaped diamond and tapered baguettes in platinum, Harry Winston, price upon request; 800-988-4110.
3. OGI1.5-carat diamond and .4-total-carat-weight diamonds in 18kt white gold, OGI, price upon request; ogi-ltd.com.
4. Ritani1-carat bezel-set diamond and micropave diamonds in platinum, Ritani, $2,838; ritani.com.
5. Gurhan1.35-carat diamond in yellow gold, Gurhan, $10,180; 800-756-5784.
6. De Beers3.01-carat diamond in platinum, De Beers, $145,000; debeers.com.
7. Me&Ro3.3-carat pear-cut mandarin garnet and 1.128-total-carat-weight marquise diamonds in 18kt yellow gold, Me&Ro, $9,550; meandrojewelry.com.
8. De Beers2.39-total-carat-weight diamonds in white gold, De Beers, $12,000; debeers.com.
