Patterns that Pop! 5 Easy Ways To Perk Up Your Wardrobe 

Nothing is more of a fashion head-turner than a bold print. In an urban sea of black, white, and denim, a pop of pattern is that unexpected “accessory” that can elevate your entire look. However, it can sometimes feel a little daunting to pull off bright colors or graphic prints for work or a family occasion. In search of an elegant way to push ourselves to our fashion-forward limit, we turn to none other than fashion renegade, Nicole Miller, to guide the way. As evidenced by her most recent spring collection and over three decades of designing with avant-garde textures, colors, silhouettes and prints at the forefront, we knew we would be in good (and very stylish) hands. Read on for a look at 5 different statement pieces that hit that pop of pattern sweet spot.

Pop of Floral

Florals are to spring what beach waves are to summer - it’s a match made in heaven. This Nicole Miller sheer Bell Sleeve Top remixes the traditional approach to florals with embellishments in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes. Pair the statement top with blue skinny jeans to offset the bell-sleeves and a light pink smoky eye for a makeup look that is as delicate as the flowers you’re donning.

Pop of Graffiti

Move over Kendall Jenner, this dress is the real “street style” star. The Arrow Mural Linen Cutout Dress from Nicole Miller’s spring collection is inspired by the vibrancy of street art and uniquely balances a cacophony of color, a fitted silhouette, and seductive cutouts. A black graphic cat eye shows you mean business, and in a dress like this, all attention will no doubt be on you.

Pop of Brick

In search of that perfect vintage-looking brick wall for our next Instagram selfie, we found this statement blouse instead, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. We’re debunking the classic “how-to-wear-patterns” myth: wear prints with muted stapes. Our rule? The louder the better. Pair the monochrome top with an orange skirt (front slit intentional), a matching orange lip and retro waves for a look that turns heads.

Pop of Embroidery

We’re throwing back to our childhood with this whimsical take on the go-to LBD. Squiggles in vivid colors adorn this Street Sweet Shift for an elevated yet quirky vibe. Choose one of the accent colors from the dress, and match your graphic liner to it – the brighter the better.

Pop of Geometry

Sometimes monochrome patterns have that unparalleled ability to be both classic and punchy at the same time. Show some skin via a silk top with shoulder cutouts and a diamond grate print. Flared white pants, such as the Tower Pleated Pant from Nicole Miller, add inches of both height and style mileage to your look. To give the ensemble a sleek and modern finish, go for a center part and tamed tresses.

Animator: Kervin Brisseaux; Photographer: Kate Lacey