10 Party Pants to Get You in the Festive Mood

Tired of wearing the same LBD for your many holiday parties? This season, why not incorporate a fun pair of pants into your evening wardrobe mix? From subtle embellishments to full on fringe, this easy styling piece will transform even the simplest of blouses for a festive look that won't disappoint. Grab a pair from our favorite finds, and you'll be party ready!
VIDEO: Coinage: 5 Perfect Holiday Hosting Items
Shop our 10 picks below.
1. Dress Pants with Rhinestones
These tuxedo style trousers feature subtle rhinestones on the leg to add a little glam to your look.
H&M | $35
2. Metallic Cigarette Pants
You'll shine bright in these metallic winners.
Topshop | $85
3. Ruffled crepe culottes
A ruffled leg adds extra flair to these pretty culottes in winter white.
Solace London | $325
4. Flared Velvet Trousers
Think pink when it comes to sumptuous velvet pants in a wide-leg cut.
Mango | $80
5. Premium Kate Sequin Wide Leg Trousers
Go for the gold with these sparkly palazzo pants.
Boohoo | $69
6. EMBROIDERED PANT
Delicate embroidery adds extra pizzazz to this classic trouser shape.
Tory Burch | $448
7. Pull-on Pant in Paisley
A paisley pajama-style pant will add comfort and class to your next event.
J. Crew | $98
8. Printed jersey wide-leg pants
A pop of red floral adds instant holiday cheer while remaining totally wearable for the minimalist dresser.
Diane von Furstenberg | $370
9. Emile printed trousers
These dreamy trousers are holiday ready when paired with a great heel and sparkly jewels.
Ganni | $164 (originally $235)
10. Fringed Trousers
Fun fringe will liven up any dance floor this season.
Zara | $90