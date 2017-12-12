10 Party Pants to Get You in the Festive Mood

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
December 12, 2017 @ 3:00 PM
by: Kristina Rutkowski

Tired of wearing the same LBD for your many holiday parties? This season, why not incorporate a fun pair of pants into your evening wardrobe mix? From subtle embellishments to full on fringe, this easy styling piece will transform even the simplest of blouses for a festive look that won't disappoint. Grab a pair from our favorite finds, and you'll be party ready!

VIDEO: Coinage: 5 Perfect Holiday Hosting Items

Shop our 10 picks below. 

 

