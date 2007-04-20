Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Party Dresses
-
1. Works Day or NightDRESS Chiffon, Rebecca Taylor, $388; at Luca Lu, 704-373-1698.
NECKLACE Acrylic, KH Studio, $30; 212-594-0034.
BAG Straw, Ira Salles, $195; 212-966-8566.
-
2. Stay Cool in the HeatDRESS Cotton, Walter, $275; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
NECKLACE Cotton and gold-filled chain, Charming Sam, $70; charmingsam.com.
BRACELETS Resin, Ben-Amun, $45 each; 212-944-6480.
BAG Crocodile, Lambertson Truex, $6,800; at Bergdorf Goodman.
-
3. Sweet (But Not Too Precious)DRESS Embroidered silk chiffon, Vivienne Tam, $495; 212-966-2398.
BRACELETS 14kt-gold wire with white jade, Susan Hanover, $58; Henri Bendel, 212-247-1100.
-
4. Change It Up: Trade a Wrap for a JacketJACKET Stretch cotton, Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent, $215; 301-457-6724.
DRESS Cotton, Nieves Lavi New York, $290; Laila, 310-276-9447.
NECKLACE Quartz, Simon Sebbag, $225; 212-594-0034.
-
5. For Daytime Weddings, Brunches...DRESS Silk chiffon, Tocca, $280 ; tocca.com.
EARRINGS 14kt-gold-dipped, Nugaard, $134; winknyc.com.
BAG Wicker with leather trim, Lulu Guinness, $285; 212-367-2120 or luluguinness.com.
-
6. Cute and CasualDRESS Cotton, Ralph Lauren Blue Label, $398; polo.com.
BAG Raffia with leather trim, Helen Kaminksi, $295; at Ponte Vedra Inn Shop, 904-273-7723.
-
7. Sleeveless, With CoverageDRESS Embroidered linen, O Oscar, $169; at Macy’s.
EARRINGS 14kt-gold plate with mother-of-pearl, Sparkling Sage, $118; Searle, 212-750-5153.
BAG Leather, Diane von Furstenberg, $400; 646-486-4800.
-
8. Look Hot, Stay CoolDRESS Silk, Nicole Miller Studio, $320; 800-365-4721.
NECKLACE Citrine, Coralia Leets, $500; 866-446-0041.
CUFF Gold plate, Issac Manevitz for Ben-Amun, $175; 212-944-6480.
BAG Raffia, Trina Turk, $195; 323-651-1382.
-
9. Warm Weather WonderDRESS Silk georgette, Michon Schur, $1,188; Saks Fifth Avenue.
NECKLACE Glass paste, Notting Hill Jewelry, $375, nottinghilljewelry.com.
BAG Straw with sequins, Felix Rey, $65; Wish, 617-227-4441.
-
10. So VersatileDRESS Viscose jersey, Max Mara, $1,235; 713-626-5617.
BRACELETS 18kt-gold plate and silver, Anna Beck, $400/set of four; at Nordstrom.
BAG Python, Michael Kors, $595; 214-691-9200.
-
11. Summery Gets Sexy and EdgyDRESS Cotton, Maria Bonita Extra, $304; Pixie Market, 212-253-0953.
BRACELETS 14kt-gold-filled, Roxanne Assoulin for Lee Angel, $65/set of 25; leeangel.com.
BAG Embossed leather, Kooba, $295; Neiman Marcus.
-
12. Simply Stunning, Day or NightDRESS Silk chiffon, Lela Rose, $1,195; bergdorfgoodman.com.
BRACELETS 14kt-gold-filled with Swarovski crystals, Leslie Danzis, $120/nine; winknyc.com.
BAG Metallic mesh, Whiting amp Davis, $156; 203-272-8353.
-
13. Sharp and SexyDRESS Silk, Issa, $600; searlenyc.com for stores.
EARRINGS Silver and crystal, Pat’s USA, $80; patsusa.com.
BAG Lambskin, Lorelei, $218; loreleinyc.com.
-
14. Delicate But FunDRESS Embroidered silk, Foley, $484; Foley & Corinna, 212-529-2338.
-
15. Fresh, Fun PrintsDRESS Silk, Diane von Furstenberg, $325; dvf.com.
NECKLACES 14kt-gold vermeil with gemstones, Rachel Reinhardt, $190-$245; rachelreinhardt.com and rachelreinhardt.com.
BAG Leather, Michael Kors, $450; 609-348-2233.
-
16. For a Retro LookDRESS Silk, Dries Van Noten, $1,104; at select Neiman Marcus stores.
EARRINGS 14kt-gold-filled, Kendra Scott Design, $95; southmoonunder.com.
-
17. Versatile and FlatteringDRESS Cotton Jersey, Banana Republic, $148; bananarepublic.com.
NECKLACE Resin and 22kt-gold plate. Kenneth Jay Lane, $200; Saks Fifth Avenue saksfifthavenue.com.
BRACELETS Coral cabochons. Kenneth Jay Lane, $125 each; Saks Fifth Avenue.
-
18. A Classic Cut With SassDRESS Silk with grosgrain belt, Badgley Mischka Platinum Sportswear, $498; at Mario Pucci, 561-982-8382.
-
19. Lovely, Flattering CutDRESS Silk, Ann Taylor, $148; 800-342-5266 or anntaylor.com for stores.
-
20. Cool and Easy for DayCARDIGAN Cotton, Three Dots, $78; 323-782-0139.
DRESS Silk, Adam plus Eve, $365; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
BRACELETS Bamboo, Kenneth Jay Lane, $50 each; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
