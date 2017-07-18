There Are So Many Reasons to Love This Chic Luggage Collection

Anyone familiar with the compulsively Instagrammable luggage line Paravel knows that it’s pretty much perfect as is. The range of safari-inspired shapes—all cut from super-tough canvas with contrasting leather accents—looks like it rolled straight out of a Wes Anderson movie.

Luckily, the old-world-style pieces aren't just dreamy eye candy. They've been rigorously tested against TSA standards, and are built to withstand the general wear-and-tear of travel. Plus, thanks to direct-to-consumer pricing, the selection goes for a lot less than comparable luxury options. What could be better?

Courtesy of Paravel

Shop the look: Tote, $245; modaoperandi.com. Cross body bag, $315; modaoperandi.com.

We say all that, with the perfect floral print thrown in—which is just what you’ll find from the label’s latest capsule collection. Available for pre-order now on both the company's main website and Moda Operandi, the limited edition pieces were inspired by vintage wallpaper spotted by Paravel co-founder Indre Rockefeller on a fabric-sourcing trip to Lake Como. The crowning touch: each design is individually numbered in gold for a one-of-kind finish.

Although you've got a bit of a wait until the goods arrive (in mid-August and late fall, from Paravel and Moda respectively), consider the upside: That's just enough time to plan your next vacation.

Courtesy of Paravel

Shop the look: Accessories case, $225; modaoperandi.com.

Bon voyage!