Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Pants Guide: Find out how-and with what!-to wear fall's new styles.
-
1. Cropped PantsWHY TRY THEM Don't be afraid to take this short cut-as long as you do it in high heels. Cropped pants are by no means leg lengtheners, but if you add height with your footwear, you’ll get a fresh spin on an old classic.
MORE TIPS
1. Menswear fabrics, such as tweed, look modern.
2. A retro bag or print blouse adds a ladylike touch.
Runway look: Dolce amp Gabbana
Cropped pant: Wool-nylon-silk, United Colors of Benetton, $89; 800-535-4491 for stores.
-
2. Cropped Pants: the Complete LookClockwise from top right:
Leather Hollywood Demi bag, Steven by Steve Madden, $148; 800-747-6233 for stores.
Silk Loretta top, Tocca, $194; revolveclothing.com.
14kt-gold necklace with Swarovski crystals, Gara Danielle, $385; 323-653-9600.
Suede with reptile-trim Bubbles pumps, Boutique 9, $160; ninewest.com.
Wool-angora-elastane jacket, Burberry, $995; burberry.com for stores.
-
3. Skinny PantsWHY TRY THEM For a cut so sleek it’s practically aerodynamic, this second-skin fit is second to none. The body-conscious silhouette is almost aggressively sexy, though, so it may not be a match for some conservative workplaces or low-key gatherings.
MORE TIPS
1. To slim thighs, have a tailor remove pockets.
2. A loose shirt that hits mid-derriere minimizes your rear.
Runway look: Gucci
Skinny pant: Stretch satin, DampG, $325; 800-979-3038 for stores.
-
4. Skinny Pants: the Complete LookClockwise from top right:
Silk-polyester Sailor top, Rory Beca, $326; 858-509-5949.
Napa leather Heather boots, Botkier, $675; botkier.com.
Gold-plated brass necklace, Elizabeth Cole Jewelry, $218; 888-242-4552.
Wool boucle jacket, Rebecca Taylor, $450; 770-433-2989.
Vintage glass, 10kt-gold and sterling-silver Caviar ring, Lori Leavitt, $395; 440-442-5652.
-
5. Pleated PantsWHY TRY THEM We’ve become so conditioned to flat-front pants, that the idea of “pleats” almost seems sacrilegious. But these trousers, worn low on the waist and wide in the legs, say slouchy elegance-not pouchy midsection.
MORE TIPS
1. Heels make them more feminine.
2. Gloves, chains and a frame bag counter the menswear vibe.
Runway look: Jason Wu
Pleated pant: Wool fleece-nylon-elastane, Sisley, $89; 800-535-4491.
-
6. Pleated Pants: the Complete LookClockwise from top right:
Antiqued metallic patent bag with metallic trim, Donald J Pliner, $835; donaldjpliner.com.
Silk top, Khoon Hooi, $275; 404-846-6307.
Leather boots, Joie, $350; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
Leather gloves with silk lining, Sermoneta, $230; 212-319-5946.
Wool blazer, Tommy Hilfiger, $180; visit macys.com for stores.
-
7. Harem PantsWHY TRY THEM Fear not-no one will mistake your outfit for a leftover Aladdin Halloween costume. In general, ballooning silhouettes are most flattering on the tall and thin. However, the wider-hipped should test this cut as the extra fabric provides give.
MORE TIPS
1. Limit jewelry to one big piece.
2. These were shown in purple on the runway, but black is a safer bet for first-timers.
Runway look: Giorgio Armani
Harem pant: Silk crepe, Porter Grey, $295; 212-229-9424.
-
8. Harem Pants: the Complete LookClockwise from top right:
Metal plated expandable bracelet, Ben-Amun, $80; benamun.com.
Silk applique bib tunic, Falls, $218; 310-550-8355.
Metallic leather Usoa sandals, Nina, $100; zappos.com.
Sterling necklace, Adeline Cacheux, $485; shoplanguage.com.
Leather jacket, McGinn, $546; jadorepink.com.
-
9. High-Waist PantsWHY TRY THEM We first saw rising waistbands in jeans; now they’ve made their way to trousers. In high-waist pants, with cuffs covering heels, legs seem to stretch for miles. The style is ideal for those who are long in the torso, as it breaks up the midsection.
MORE TIPS
1. Add more texture to tweed with a chunky knit top.
2. Commit to a heel height, and hem accordingly.
Runway look: Oscar de la Renta
High-waist pant: Stretch gabardine crepe, Calvin Klein Collection, $540; 212-292-9000.
-
10. High-Waist Pants: the Complete LookClockwise from top right:
Merino wool tie vest, Lutz amp Patmos, $475; 415-989-5395.
Leather Antonela heels, Nine West, $89; ninewest.com.
Bronze cuff, Colette Malouf, $375; at Henri Bendel, 800-423-6335.
Crepe de chine top, Tory Burch, $295; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
Leather bag, Lust 4 Luxe at Supplements NY, $598; zoeybloom.net.
1 of 10
Cropped Pants
WHY TRY THEM Don't be afraid to take this short cut-as long as you do it in high heels. Cropped pants are by no means leg lengtheners, but if you add height with your footwear, you’ll get a fresh spin on an old classic.
MORE TIPS
1. Menswear fabrics, such as tweed, look modern.
2. A retro bag or print blouse adds a ladylike touch.
Runway look: Dolce amp Gabbana
Cropped pant: Wool-nylon-silk, United Colors of Benetton, $89; 800-535-4491 for stores.
MORE TIPS
1. Menswear fabrics, such as tweed, look modern.
2. A retro bag or print blouse adds a ladylike touch.
Runway look: Dolce amp Gabbana
Cropped pant: Wool-nylon-silk, United Colors of Benetton, $89; 800-535-4491 for stores.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM