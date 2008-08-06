WHY TRY THEM We first saw rising waistbands in jeans; now they’ve made their way to trousers. In high-waist pants, with cuffs covering heels, legs seem to stretch for miles. The style is ideal for those who are long in the torso, as it breaks up the midsection.



MORE TIPS

1. Add more texture to tweed with a chunky knit top.

2. Commit to a heel height, and hem accordingly.



Runway look: Oscar de la Renta

High-waist pant: Stretch gabardine crepe, Calvin Klein Collection, $540; 212-292-9000.