How to Get the Pants and Sandals Thing Right

Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, may only be two weeks away, but there’s a much longer wait until real sweaters-and-boots-required fall weather hits. Until then, we’ve got at least a full month of murky, unpredictable forecasts—aka, teeth-chattering mornings turned sweaty afternoons turned 7 p.m. cold snaps—and some serious wardrobe frustration to navigate. Like, how are you supposed to get dressed for three seasons in one day?
As is the case with most sartorial quandaries, Phoebe Philo has the answer. For Celine’s fall/winter 2016 show, the designer served up a clever lesson on transitional style by balancing her collection’s array of wide-leg trousers with flat, thick-strapped Grecian sandals. Together, the unlikely combination creates an clever balance of covered and bare skin. Better yet, where baggy trousers and open-toe slides used to feel like the earthy-crunchy uniform of an off-duty yoga instructor, nothing but effortless chic exudes from this pairing—if, that is, you have the right mix of silhouettes. Below, we’ve compiled seven brilliant ways to nail the combo all season.
-
1. ELIZABETH AND JAMES and Marc Jacobs
All-white track pants read more sophisticated than sporty when anchored by a flat cognac sandal.
Elizabeth and James pants, $295; net-a-porter.com. Marc Jacobs shoes, 325; shopbop.com.
-
2. Choies and DKNY
Take the look to work with streamlined silhouettes in all black.
Choies pants, $18; choies.com. DKNY shoes, $75 (originally $150); dkny.com.
-
3. CECILIE COPENHAGEN and STEVE MADDEN
With a chunky cream knit on top, the ultimate option for enjoying avocado toast and fancy lattes with friends.
Cecilie Copenhagen pants, $129; matchesfashion.com. Steve Madden shoes, $52 (originally $69); lordandtaylor.com.
-
4. The Row and Loeffler Randall
To show a hint of playful ankle wraps when you walk, opt for trousers with fluid, extra roomy legs.
The Row pants, $1,390; net-a-porter.com. Loeffler Randall shoes, $250; loefflerrandall.com.
-
5. Topshop and LSpace
The key to relaxing straight and narrow pinstripes? No fuss slides with gold and soft white straps.
Topshop pants, $75; topshop.com. LSpace shoes, $169; pinkmascara.com.
-
6. TIBI and Mansur Gavriel
In similar shades of warm toffee, another worthwhile reason to give the monochromatic trend a try.
Tibi pants, $495; modaoperandi.com. Mansur Gavriel sandals, $395; lanecrawford.com.
-
7. ROSIE ASSOULIN and Ancient Greek Sandals
Streetwise gladiators + the chicest pair of skater pants ever = enough fashion cred to pass for a high-profile industry player.
Rosie Assoulin pants, $1,295; modaoperandi.com. Ancient Greek Sandals shoes, $275; revolve.com.