How Designer Pia Arrobio Packs for Vacation

For our Packing List series, designers and more women we love open their suitcases to show us how they prepare (and what they bring) for their far-flung adventures.
When California designer Pia Arrobio launched her new label LPA last year, she had an instant hit on her hands. Formerly the art director for fellow L.A. brand The Reformation, Arrobio knows what she—and other women—want in their clothes, and delivers, creating everything from lacy bodysuits to Jaggerish ostrich coats to text-emblazoned sweatshirts. (Think ‘70s-glam meets ’90s streetwear and you’re there.)
True to the travel theme, “The current collection was designed last year when I was in love with an Italian,” Arrobio explains. “So it’s basically my dream wardrobe for the life I had imaged for myself as an Italian citizen. We broke up—but now I have this sick collection of romantic clothes I'm going to wear forever so it’s a chill trade off.
Below, the jet-setting designer shares her packing secrets.
WHAT'S YOUR BEST PACKING ADVICE?
Don't Instagram yourself too much so you can wear the same thing more than once. Over-packing can be tragic. Traveling is crazy enough; keep it easy.
WHERE TO THIS YEAR?
Palm Springs for Coachella, Paris for Fashion Week, Morocco for an LPA trip and Ibiza this summer!
WHAT DO YOU PACK MULTIPLES OF?
Oh I would NEVER do that.
ANY OTHER TRAVEL ESSENTIALS?
Probiotics. Always.
1. What's your ideal airplane outfit?
An LPA silky dress, Moroccan slipper flats and an LPA cashmere sweater always.
2. What are your Carryon Essentials?
EO Lavender anti-bacterial wipes always, Biologique Recherche E-Vital eye mask, Deborah Lippmann "Rich Girl" hand cream, LPA cashmere sweater, toothbrush, makeup (which I apply before landing). I don't go anywhere without an eye-lash curler, Cle de Peau concealer, Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze and Glow palette and whatever blush I'm using at the time. For a long flight, a mask from Biologique and my Ayer-Medic Antibacterial scrubby face wash.
3. How many bags will you bring? What's your favorite luggage?
I pride myself in how well I can travel for long periods of time with a carry-on, but Paris is Paris. It requires an additional large suitcase. I use Calpak for everything—they have the best luggage. They even have these little internal bags to organize your stuff to better fit in the suitcase.ARE YOU AN OVER-PACKER OR UNDER-PACKER?
I'm an under-packer for warmer weather trips—a few slinky dresses, espadrilles, an LPA swimsuit that doubles as a bodysuit, a Turkish towel and some earrings. When it’s cold, I have no clue what to do. So I overpack but end up wearing the same thing over and over.
