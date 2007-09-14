Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Oxford Booties
-
1. Marc by Marc JacobsLeather, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $450; at Nordstrom.
Check out Sarah Jessica Parker and other stars wearing oxford booties.
-
2. Charles DavidSuede and patent leather, Charles David, $275; charlesdavid.com for stores.
-
3. CasadeiLeather, Casadei, $655; at Hu's Shoes, 202-342-0202.
-
4. GucciLeather and pony hair, Gucci, $995; 800-456-7663 for stores.
-
5. AerosolesLeather, Aerosoles, $140; 800-798-9478 for stores.
-
6. Chinese LaundryLeather and suede, Chinese Laundry, $79; chineselaundry.com.
-
7. Gunmetal by Spaulding GubloLeather and patent leather, Gunmetal by Spaulding Gublo, $595; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
-
8. Sergio RossiLeather, Sergio Rossi, $690; 212-956-or sergiorossi.com.
-
9. Betsey JohnsonLeather with bow tie, Betsey Johnson, $280; at Nordstrom.
-
10. MoschinoPatent leather heels, Moschino, $460; shopbop.com.
1 of 10
Marc by Marc Jacobs
Leather, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $450; at Nordstrom.
Check out Sarah Jessica Parker and other stars wearing oxford booties.
Check out Sarah Jessica Parker and other stars wearing oxford booties.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM