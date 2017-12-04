How Can I Pull Off That Oversized Sweater Look Without Looking Like a Snowman?

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you have a million holiday parties, family gatherings, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the holiday season, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

So you want to pull off that cozy, oversized sweater look, do you? We get it. It's an easy outfit option and one celebrated by celebrities and fashion industry insiders alike. But how do you pull this look off without looking like a snowman? It's as simple as adding just. one. thing: a belt.

