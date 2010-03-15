Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Oval
-
1. Harry WinstonOvals have been enjoying a high profile since Tom Cruise placed a gorgeous one on Katie Holmes's finger. The cool cousin of the round, the oval shares many of that stone's features, with plenty of sparkle and versatility when it comes to settings. The long shape is especially flattering.
3.2-total-carat-weight oval-shaped diamonds in platinum, Harry Winston, price upon request; harrywinston.com.
-
2. Cartier1-carat oval-cut diamond and pave diamonds in platinum, Cartier, $17,250; 800-227-8437 for stores.
-
3. Jacob & Co.5-carat oval-shaped diamond and 1-total-carat-weight diamonds in platinum, Jacob & Co., $78,000; 212-719-5887.
-
4. Tacori3-carat diamond in platinum, Tacori, price upon request; tacori.com.
-
5. Simon G.Oval diamond and .79-total-carat-weight pave diamonds in 18kt white gold, Simon G., price upon request; simongjewelry.com.
-
6. Kwiat.97-carat oval-shaped diamond and .44-total-carat-weight round brilliant-cut diamonds in platinum, Kwiat, price upon request; kwiat.com.
-
7. Blue Nile2-carat oval-shaped sapphire with .4-total-carat-weight diamonds in platinum, Blue Nile, $5,300; bluenile.com.
-
8. Martin Flyer.79-carat oval-shaped diamond in platinum, Martin Flyer, $6,370; martinflyer.com.
-
9. Chanel1.6-carat oval-shaped diamond with princess-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds in 18kt white gold, Chanel, $62,000; 800-550-0005.
-
10. Neil Lane1.75-carat pink diamond and 1.50-total-carat-weight diamonds in 18kt pink gold, Neil Lane, $120,000; 310-275-5015.
1.20-total-carat-weight pink diamonds in 18kt pink gold, Neil Lane, $9,500; 310-275-5015.
-
11. Fred Leighton2-carat oval-shaped diamond with .65-total-carat-weight diamonds in platinum, Fred Leighton, $18,000; 212-288-1872.
-
12. Cathy Waterman2-carat yellow sapphire and diamonds in platinum, Cathy Waterman, $8,500; at Barneys New York, 212-826-8900.
-
13. Bailey Banks & Biddle1-carat pink sapphire and diamonds in platinum, Bailey Banks & Biddle, $11,000; 800-651-4222.
-
14. Martin Katz6.15-carat diamond and 2.22-total-carat-weight diamonds in 18kt white gold, Martin Katz, price upon request; 866-956-7200.
1 of 14
Harry Winston
Ovals have been enjoying a high profile since Tom Cruise placed a gorgeous one on Katie Holmes's finger. The cool cousin of the round, the oval shares many of that stone's features, with plenty of sparkle and versatility when it comes to settings. The long shape is especially flattering.
3.2-total-carat-weight oval-shaped diamonds in platinum, Harry Winston, price upon request; harrywinston.com.
3.2-total-carat-weight oval-shaped diamonds in platinum, Harry Winston, price upon request; harrywinston.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM