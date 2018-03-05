How To Wear Colorful Tights as an Adult

The other day, I looked at my niece's collection of colorful, patterned tights and leggings and thought: Why not me? Why can't adults wear red, blue, or yellow opaque tights? Is it possible to do this without looking like you're playing dress up or going to a children's birthday party as the entertainment?
We tapped our fashion team to help us answer the query. The result? Yes, you can (and should!) try out colored tights. If Balenciaga's past three shows have told us anything, it's that color is key. Here, we dissect four different ways to appropriately wear colored tights as an adult.
-
1. With a cropped pant
If you're wary of the colored tights response, try wearing a pair underneath a cropped pant. It will give you just the right pop of color without seeming to loud.
Shop the look: Zara blazer, $100; zara.com. Gap shirt, $43; gap.com. Pure + Good tights, $10; anthropologie.com. J Brand jeans, $230; net-a-porter.com. Cos earrings, $22; cosstores.com. Everlane heels, $145; everlane.com.
-
2. With a dress
If you're going for a bright color, like these pink tights by Balenciaga, make sure to keep all the other pieces of your look neutral. A classic khaki trench, white boot, and navy dress will let the tights do all the talking.
Shop the look: Tibi dress, $595; tibi.com. Balenciaga tights, $250; net-a-porter.com. J. Crew trench coat, $228; jcrew.com. Theory boots, $520; theory.com. Baublebar earrings, $34; baublebar.com.
-
3. With Sandals
Don't be fooled. Sandals are not reserved solely for the spring and summer. Wear a great colored tight with a pair of open-toed shoes for an editor-approved look.
Shop the look: Mango bag, $60; shop.mango.com. Ann Taylor heels, $138; anntaylor.com. ASOS Tights, $6; us.asos.com. & Other Stories dress, $65; stories.com.
-
4. With denim
Denim is a great material to pair any colored tight with. This denim skirt is perfectly accented by these mustard colored tights. Adding sneakers to the look makes it feel laid back and easy.
Shop the look: Eve denim skirt, $325; matchesfashion.com. M La Bella tights, $15 (for 2 pairs); amazon.com. H&M sweater, $50; hm.com. Simon Miller bag, $390; needsupply.com. Adidas sneakers, $180; urbanoutfitters.com.