This Multitasking Look Will Help You Go Straight from Work to the Gym

Courtesy
Alison Syrett Cleary (Text) and Steffi Lee (Market)
Oct 04, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Shop the look: 1. No Ka'Oi leggings, $235; net-a-porter.com 2. Catbird earring, $14; catbirdnyc.com 3. River Island cap; $25; asos.com 4. Live the Process top, $275; net-a-porter.com 5. Topshop skirt, $105; topshop.com 6. Madewell tote, $168; nordstrom.com 7. Nike shoe, $120; nike.com

It’s half past 6, and you've barely got 30 minutes to shimmy on some spandex, use the bathroom, and make it to yoga before all the good spots are taken. Sound far too familiar? Here's a simple way to save at least five minutes: Start the day with a streamlined black workout top (we love the shoulder cut-outs on this one from Live the Process) that’s understated enough to tuck into graphic midiskirt, stash a pair of leggings and sneakers into a tote bag for later, and make a quick change before leaving the office. Rather than switching back before post-class drinks, add earrings and a baseball cap—atheleisure FTW!

