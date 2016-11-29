Fake a Post-Cyber Monday Glow with This Easy Look

Courtesy
Kim Duong (Text) and Lashauna Williams (Market)
Nov 29, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Shop the look: 1. B Collection by Bobeau shirt, $80; bobeau.com. 2. Daniel Wellington watch, $199; danielwellington.com. 3. Isabel Marant blazer, $470; mytheresa.com. 4. Current/Elliott jeans, $161; net-a-porter.com. 5. Stuart Weitzman booties, $315; stuartweitzman.com. 6. Adore bangle, $79; adorejewelry.com. 7. Persaman New York bag, $320; persamannewyork.com. 8. Ilana Ariel ring, $850; ilanaareielcollections.com.

Nothing says, “Of course I wasn’t up all night scouring the web for any last Cyber Monday deals!” like a structured blazer and amped up booties. Fool your colleagues into thinking you got a full night’s rest with professional pinstripes and a hint of gold. A pair of cropped flare jeans says you’re no fuss, while a classic timepiece says you’re still thinking about workday time management and not, you know, when your Cyber Monday loot is expected to arrive.

