How This One Item Will Magically Transform Your Work Look for Drinks

Shop the look: 1. Wilfred turtleneck, $55; aritzia.com 2. Chloe earring, $190; chloe.com 3. Clare V clutch, $235; net-a-porter.com 4. Joseph bra top, $365; joseph-fashion.com 5. Tory Burch pumps, $375; toryburch.com 6. COS culottes, $125; cosstores.com

Surprise! A bra is the one item that can instantly magic your office uniform into one suitable for pounding tequila shots (we mean, sipping on Bordeaux) during Happy Hour. A bra worn over your outfit, that is. Waitttt, hear us out. You start your day with a sweet (and slightly conservative) ruffled turtleneck and a pair of wide-leg culottes with ankle-strap pumps. Maybe you'll even shrug on a sharp blazer for good measure.

But once the clock strikes 5, instead of changing outfits (because who has the time), slip on a color-coordinated bralet (a spring 2017 trend, btw) for an instant hit of sex appeal that's insanely chic (tonal layers can do that—see Kendall Jenner's mastery of monochromatism for proof). And the best part—it's sexy, but you're not actually exposing skin in any shape or form. Magic, indeed.

— Market by Steffi Lee