Dance All Night in This Chic (and Comfortable!) Going Out Look

Shop the look: 1. Topshop top, $60; topshop.com 2. J.crew barrette, $17; jcrew.com 3. & Other Stories earrings, $25; stories.com 4. Zara skirt, $50; zara.com 5. Ann Taylor clutch, $128; anntaylor.com 6. Aquazzura pumps, $725; saksfifthavenue.com

Oh, the thrill of getting dressed up to go out! You shimmy into your tightest miniskirt, put on some pin-thin pumps, and feel completely unstoppable—until, that is, you’re limping away from the dance floor to fix a hemline malfunction ... again.

Not in this breezy outfit. A mix of elegantly covered up—and not covered up—silhouettes, it guarantees no awkward adjustments will get in the way of your moves. Now trade those stilettos for a block heel (the style’s especially flattering with ankle straps) for hours of nonstop dancing ahead.