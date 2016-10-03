Dance All Night in This Chic (and Comfortable!) Going Out Look

Courtesy (6)
Alison Syrett Cleary (Text) and Ann Jacoby (Market)
Oct 03, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Shop the look: 1. Topshop top, $60; topshop.com 2. J.crew barrette, $17; jcrew.com 3. & Other Stories earrings, $25; stories.com 4. Zara skirt, $50; zara.com 5. Ann Taylor clutch, $128; anntaylor.com 6. Aquazzura pumps, $725; saksfifthavenue.com

Oh, the thrill of getting dressed up to go out! You shimmy into your tightest miniskirt, put on some pin-thin pumps, and feel completely unstoppable—until, that is, you’re limping away from the dance floor to fix a hemline malfunction ... again.

Not in this breezy outfit. A mix of elegantly covered up—and not covered up—silhouettes, it guarantees no awkward adjustments will get in the way of your moves. Now trade those stilettos for a block heel (the style’s especially flattering with ankle straps) for hours of nonstop dancing ahead.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!