Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Outfit Inspiration: 6 Trends, 12 Great Looks
1. Go SoftlyThe key to looking modern in pastels is to choose a simple, fuss-free silhouette. Kristen Bell (left) and Kerry Washington (right) looked effortlessly feminine in short, draped designs.
2. Gray for Day, Silver for NightA single tone goes from A.M. to P.M. with the addition of metallic shimmer. Eva Longoria Parker (left) looked ultra sophisticated in three different tones of gray, while Charlize Theron (right) glowed in a lace-trimmed silver dress.
3. Mad for PrintsAn abstract and artful print is enough to build an outfit around. Sienna Miller (left) added T-straps to overprinted polka dots, while Leighton Meester (right) paired edgy booties with a green and red number.
4. PeepshowGet a touch of the boudoir (without revealing your cup size) by looking for lace accents or overlays. Blake Lively wore a sexy but structured minidress, while Carrie Underwood exposed her style smarts (but not her bod) in a netting-topped nude design.
5. Short TakesGot legs? Draw the eye downwards with a gam-baring piece worn with a loose-fitting top. Rihanna (left) legged it in a bandage miniskirt, while Whitney Port played up her enviable stems in roomy hot pants.
6. Trekker ChicThis season, safari goes glam with the addition of crafty, embellished touches. Diane Kruger gave her cargo shorts a global spin with a lace top and a leather shoulder bag, while Beyonce dressed up khaki harem pants with a jeweled obi-style belt.
