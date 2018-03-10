5 Outfit Ideas for Any Easter Activity

Spring is almost here, which means Easter is right around the corner. Whether you are planning to brunch with friends and family, egg hunt with the kids, or just chill at home for the holiday, we have your wardrobe options covered. Thankfully, this season's trends complement the Easter spirit perfectly, so your outfit can be worn again and again. Be sure to look for pretty pastels and feminine florals that will carry you into summer and don't forget to throw in some easy denim styling pieces to balance the sweet looks! Take a peek at our 5 outfit ideas below that are sure to put a spring in your step!
VIDEO: The Love Story of How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Actually Met
-
1. CHURCH
Look for something conservative, yet playful like this ruffled number. Add a lightweight trench for any potential rain showers during the day and simple accessories to complete this feminine look.
Shop the look: Lands' End trench, $160; landsend.com. Eliza J dress, $138; nordstrom.com. Sigerson Morrison shoes, $350; shopbop.com. Mango bag, $60; mango.com. Ted Baker earrings, $39; tedbaker.com.
-
2. EGG HUNT
When chasing after the kiddos all afternoon, you'll need something comfortable yet still festive. A pastel jean is the perfect option to run around in style when searching for treats high and low.
Shop the look: Derek Lam 10 Crosby jacket, $395; dereklam.com. MiH jeans, $225; matchesfashion.com. Converse sneakers, $50; store.nike.com. Target bag, $37; target.com. Titlee bracelet, $25 (originally $35); kirnazabete.com.
-
3. BRUNCH
What is Easter without florals? This flirty blouse is the perfect choice for brunch with friends. Add vibrant accessories like these punchy earrings and flats and an adorable straw satchel for a super sweet look.
Shop the look: Rebecca Taylor blouse, $350; rebeccataylor.com. Gap jeans, $70; gap.com. Boden shoes, $120; bodenusa.com. Kate Spade bag, $398; katespade.com. Sachin & Babi earrings, $250; bergdorfgoodman.com.
-
4. DINNER
Attending a fancy dinner with the fam to celebrate the holiday? Dress up for the night in this dreamy stunner featuring layers of pretty pastel lace. Girly accessories in all white and a minimal pump add that little something extra.
Shop the look: Self-Portrait dress, $405; net-a-porter.com. Steve Madden shoes, $90; shop.nordstrom.com. Louise et Cie clutch, $228; vincecamuto.com. J. Crew earrings, $25; jcrew.com.
-
5. NETFLIX NIGHT
You've conquered a full day of friends, family and plenty of treats. Get ready to chill with a cozy sweat set and slippers for your post Easter look.
Shop the look: Lou & Grey top, $60; louandgrey.com. Lou & Grey bottoms, $70; louandgrey.com. & Other Stories cardigan, $125; stories.com. Ugg slippers, $80; ugg.com. Slip sleep mask, $45; sephora.com.