What to Wear for an Outdoor Run

Temps may be dropping, but our desire to go for a run outside is not fading anytime soon. But then again, why should it have to? With a great mix of workout clothes and accessories that are designed to withstand frigid temps, we're going to be hitting the pavement all winter long. Below, eight pieces of gear that will get you through your fall and winter workouts, minus the frostbite.
1. Insulated Mittens
Insulated goose down mittens keep fingers toasty while on a run. Open front flaps make it easy to slip fingers out to change songs on your iPad and take a sip of water without stopping a beat.
Lululemon down for a run mittens, $48; lululemon.com.
2. Sweat-Wicking Leggings
Stretch jersey holds in heat while wicking away sweat during crisp fall days. Layer under another pair for especially chilly winter mornings.
Nike pro hyperwarm limitless mélange stretch-jersey leggings, $110; net-a-sporter.com.
3. Woven Hat
A thick, woven style prevents wind from penetrating, yet allows sweat to evaporate.
adidas Originals Phoenix Beanie, $22; six02.com.
4. Puffer Vest
No run is complete without the ultimate layering piece; a versatile puffer vest that is both wind resistant and waterproof. Layer under or over a larger coat and you may never even realize you’re running in the cold.
Blanc Noir mesh inset puffer vest, $175; bandier.com.
5. Outdoor Running Shoes
Whether you’re running trails or running on pavement, these shoes wick away moisture and provide additional cushioning for tough terrain. A high abrasion rubber is durable in all types of inclement weather.
Asics GT-2000 V3 trail shoes, $110; six02.com.
6. Knit Socks
These cashmere and wool socks are thermal regulated, so toes will never turn into icicles.
Falke ergonomic sport system knitted socks, $160; net-a-sporter.com.
7. Cozy Pullover
This super soft hoodie lined with sherpa is the perfect layering piece for a jog.
Alo Yoga Cabin Pullover, $128; carbon38.com
8. Reflective Leggings
Early morning runs during the middle of winter rarely include sunlight. Shiny reflective panels ensure you’re seen, while moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry in the cold, even on the sweatiest of runs.
Syndicate cropped legging, $138; bandier.com.
9. Fleece Earwarmer
An ergonomic design ensures ears are fully covered, and soft fleece fabric gives a warming sensation.
Sweaty Betty multi-fleece earwarmer, $25; sweatybetty.com.