Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Our Favorite TV Fashionistas
1. Blair & Serena on Gossip GirlWhether they’re summering in the Hamptons, bundled up to ice skate in Central Park or in a uniform for school, these two best friends always look fantastically put-together. Blair (played by Leighton Meester), the ultimate prepster, loves clean lines and high-end labels, while Serena (played by Blake Lively) opts for more bohemian, laid-back looks. Here Blair wears an Alice + Olivia dress, Susan Daniels headband, Lulu Guinness shoes and carries a Kate Spade bag. Serena wears a Vena Cava dress, Helen Ficalora necklace, Te Casan shoes and carries a Chanel bag.
2. Lauren Conrad on The HillsReality star and budding fashion designer Lauren Conrad embraces and embodies So-Cal style (skinny jeans and flowy tops) both on- and off-screen. This O.C. native never leaves the house without her accessories either: oversized sunglasses, fabulous designer bag (usually Chanel), heels and liquid eyeliner. Out and about in L.A., she wears a top and jacket from Diane von Furstenberg, American Apparel pants and Chloe platform sandals.
3. Amanda Tanen on Ugly BettyThis diva doesn’t care what it takes to look good. Mode magazine’s receptionist (played by Becki Newton) loves to layer tailored pieces together for a fashion-forward look that is truly fierce. Here, Amanda strikes a supermodel pose with Project Runway’s winning designer, Christian Siriano, who made a guest appearance on Ugly Betty.
4. Heidi Klum on Project RunwayWhen you judge fashion as a job it’s important to be at the top of your style game, which is something Heidi (here in a Jenny Kayne top and skirt, and Christian Louboutin for Roland Mouret shoes) has mastered. Whether she’s flaunting her legs in a leather mini-skirt or giving constructive criticism in an ultra-feminine frock, this reality-TV host knows how to work it on the small screen.
5. Betty Draper on Mad MenThe well-coiffed housewife (played by January Jones) carries off conservative ‘60s fashion flawlessly, including this dress created by the show’s costume designer, Katherine Janie Bryant. Lately Draper’s looks have gotten slightly more risque in conjunction with her behavior.
6. Hannah Montana on Hannah MontanaFans, a rockin’ wardrobe and an ultra-long blonde wig: these are staples in this teen rocker’s world. Hannah’s on-stage costumes always involve funky pieces and colors while her alter-ego, Miley Stewart (both played by Miley Cyrus), tends to wear more everyday looks like jeans and T-shirts. The pieces in this performing look include a yellow and black zebra-strip top, Bebe wide belt, Doc Marten shoes and fingerless gloves.
7. Cat Deeley: So You Think You Can DanceSure the dancers were fun to watch, but many fans tuned in each week just to see what host Cat Deeley was wearing. Turning the stage into a catwalk, the high-spirited British beauty donned the latest designs by Marchesa, Gucci, Matthew Williamson and Jimmy Choo. Here she's in a dress from Shareen Vintage and Alexander McQueen shoes.
8. Naomi Clark on 90210This scheming high schooler’s labels vary from teen-friendly Forever 21 to more high-end brands like Stella McCartney. In Beverly Hills, we’d expect no less from a spoiled teen like Naomi (played by AnnaLynne McCord), who wears a Black Halo blouse, Bebe shorts and Miu Miu boots here.
