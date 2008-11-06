When you judge fashion as a job it’s important to be at the top of your style game, which is something Heidi (here in a Jenny Kayne top and skirt, and Christian Louboutin for Roland Mouret shoes) has mastered. Whether she’s flaunting her legs in a leather mini-skirt or giving constructive criticism in an ultra-feminine frock, this reality-TV host knows how to work it on the small screen.