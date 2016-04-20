Oscar de la Renta's Latest Wedding Dress Collection Has Something for Every Bride

You can be an Oscar de la Renta bride. And you, and you, and you. For the brand's spring 2017 bridal collection, designer Peter Copping says that the starting point stemmed from "thinking about different women, different sorts of brides, different ways of getting married."

"It was very important that the collection was a wide range and can touch on different needs that women have for their wedding day," he continues. And the 25-look lineup really does have something for everyone. For the traditional, a strapless ivory silk faille tulle ball gown with floral dégradé beaded embroidery (a personal favorite of Copping's) would make a fine choice. Alternatively, a short shift dress with a hemline embroidered with ostrich feathers and studded with pearls (another favorite) would be a chic option for a more understated look.

But there were some new elements that Copping introduced with the latest Oscar de la Renta collection, like an ultra-skinny corset with stretchy inserts for an "ultra-fitted look." Also worth calling out—special bridal cover-ups shrugged on over slinky gowns, including a little fur one that "looked like an argyle sweater, but was done with mink and pearls," and a lace one with a floral collar that felt like a bouquet.

Take a look at the entire spring 2017 Oscar de la Renta bridal collection to find one that resonates with you. And keep scrolling for all the prettiest looks from Bridal Fashion Week.