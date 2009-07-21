Why We Love It

While this opulent look owes a lot to the exoticism of the Far East, it is a testament to modern technology with its incandescent fabrics and intricately woven details.



How to Wear It

Worn head to toe it's highly dramatic but probably too theatrical. One standout piece paired with a solid is a more likely choice. If your tastes are even simpler, the embroidered ballet flats or earrings will do quite nicely.



Photos: left, Miu Miu; right, Marni



