Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Ornamentation
Why We Love It
While this opulent look owes a lot to the exoticism of the Far East, it is a testament to modern technology with its incandescent fabrics and intricately woven details.
How to Wear It
Worn head to toe it's highly dramatic but probably too theatrical. One standout piece paired with a solid is a more likely choice. If your tastes are even simpler, the embroidered ballet flats or earrings will do quite nicely.
Photos: left, Miu Miu; right, Marni
2. Haute HippieSilk dress, Haute Hippie, $795; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
3. MillyMetallic silk jacquard blouse, Milly, $310; visit neimanmarcus.com for stores.
4. TejaniAntiqued gold-plated earrings with cultured pearls, glass and enamel, Tejani, $95; at tejani.com.
5. Anna SuiSilk vest, Anna Sui, $332; visit annasui.com for stores.
6. Emma HopeVelvet flats embroidered with silk, Emma Hope, $625 (top) and $550; visit emmahope.com for stores.
7. See by ChloeBrown velvet dress, See by Chloe, $520; visit nkboutique.com for stores.
8. CoachCalf-hair bag, Coach, $1,400; visit coach.com for stores.
9. Tory BurchEmbroidered shearling vest, Tory Burch, $995; at toryburch.com.
10. J. CrewWool-silk skirt, J. Crew, $150; visit jcrew.com for stores.
11. Oscar de la RentaWool-silk clutch with glass and gold plated stones, Oscar de la Renta, $990; visit oscardelarenta.com for stores.
