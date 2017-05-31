The Original Supermodels: Then and Now

Canadian-born Evangelista got her start when she was spotted by a talent agent at a Miss Teen Niagara pageant in 1978. Ten years later, she lost a number of major runway bookings when she suddenly swapped her then-shoulder-length hair for a boyish, close-cropped style, but her ever-changing 'do eventually became her trademark. A face of Revlon, Donna Karan, and Versace, she famously told a reporter in 1990 that she and her supermodel colleagues "don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day."