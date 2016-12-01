Paid Content For White House Black Market

For some, a girl's night out can be over-hyped, but whether the plans call for a casual dinner or going out on the town, we all want to put our best fashion foot forward as we kick off 2017 with a stylish bang. From grooving on the dance floor to posting a ton of Instagrams (#cheers), a night with the gals should be a true style moment, no matter your plans. We teamed up with White House Black Market for the ultimate style inspiration for dressing up or down the next time you hit the town. Go from casual to chic without missing a beat – or party to party, with only changing your accessories and outerwear. Challenge accepted.
1. THE LBD REINVENTED
This is no ordinary “little black dress.” For an early evening look, pair a long-sleeve black frock with unique sleeve cutouts with tights for a monochromatic look that will guard you against the chilly temps. Add a statement with a long necklace and a white textured vest for a cozy-chic factor. To glam it up for a fancier event, remove the accessories and go all LBD. Strappy burgundy stilettos, a matching burgundy clutch and a bold lip bring old Hollywood right into 2017.
2. JUMPSTART THE NIGHT
Though the seasons my change, one style remains as a beacon of elegance: the jumpsuit. Transition from the dinner table to the dance floor by removing the blue velvet jacket and silver metallic scarf to reveal an all-night-long look accented perfectly by a small red purse and big attitude.
3. STYLISH IN STRIPES
From dinner with the family to raising a glass with friends, we have the perfect dress that gives the stripes trend an unexpected spin. This A-line silhouette is a unique combination of nude fabric with a black overlay that will turn heads no matter where you’re going. Layer a studded black jacket for a more conservative look and bare your shoulders with an updo for a cocktail party. Step into a pair of black pointy pumps and twirl away!
4. LADY IN RED
We’re calling it -- red is the new black for the New Year. Start off your night with an elegant red jacquard dress overlaid with a black tuxedo jacket and paired with knee-high suede boots. If you’re looking to up the fancy factor, swap the boots for embellished pumps and go for a sleek half-up-half-down coif, for an eye-grabbing and high-fashion look that will land you on the best dressed list.