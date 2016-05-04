The 7 Chicest One-Piece Swimsuits to Buy—Under $150

May 4, 2016 @ 4:30 PM
Sorry bikinis, but we're still on a major one-piece kick. The maillot took the swimwear world by storm last summer, making waves with sleek plunging necklines and super-flattering minimalist silhouettes. This year, adopt the top swimwear trends, like crochet and statement backs, with these seven one-pieces that ring in under $150.
-
1. Island Feel
Bikyni, $95; bikyni.com
-
2. The Wrap-Style
J. Crew, $98; jcrew.com
-
3. Boho Crochet
She Made Me, $150; matchesfashion.com
-
4. Strappy Swim
Solid & Striped, $150; net-a-porter.com
-
5. The Performance Piece
Sweaty Betty, $120; sweatybetty.com
-
6. Statement Back
Cos, $59; cosstores.com
-
7. The Minimalist
Gap, $60; gap.com