The 7 Chicest One-Piece Swimsuits to Buy—Under $150

The 7 Chicest One-Piece Swimsuits to Buy—Under $150
Courtesy (2)
May 4, 2016 @ 4:30 PM
BY: Alexis Parente

Sorry bikinis, but we're still on a major one-piece kick. The maillot took the swimwear world by storm last summer, making waves with sleek plunging necklines and super-flattering minimalist silhouettes. This year, adopt the top swimwear trends, like crochet and statement backs, with these seven one-pieces that ring in under $150.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top