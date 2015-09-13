See Olivia Holt's Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Diary from New York Fashion Week

There's nothing like hitting up New York Fashion Week for the first time—just ask teen queen Olivia Holt. The 18-year-old star of the Disney Channel's I Didn't Do It hopped on a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Friday night, just as fashion week really got under way. On Holt's agenda for her first day in the city? Heading to two of her favorite designers' Spring/Summer 2016 shows: Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Siriano. And from the moment she got off the plane at 6:30 A.M, Holt was ready to hit the pavement—in heels, of course.
"This is my first fashion week ever, and as soon as I landed, it immediately felt like it had begun," Holt told InStyle this morning. "There was a lot of anticipation, and I had no idea what to expect or who I would see." For the actress, the unknown was intriguing. Besides that, she liked being kept her on her toes. "That was the most exciting part about it, that you never knew what was coming next," she said. "It really kept the adrenaline going."
Holt took InStyle exclusively behind the scenes as she got ready for her first day at #NYFW and scoped out Rebecca Minkoff's and Christian Siriano's shows. Scroll down to read her action-packed diary.
-
1. Time to Get Glam
"During hair and makeup, all I could think about was what the first show would be like and how much fun it would be."
-
2. Heading to the First Show of the Day
"I wore head-to-toe Rebecca Minkoff to her show, of course. Back in L.A., I had gone to the Rebecca Minkoff store to pick out an outfit, and I chose this one because I really liked the fit and the color. From the moment I tried it on, I was like, 'This is it.'"
-
3. Backstage Vibes
"This was my first show ever, so I was just taking it all in. It was cool to see the models running around and hearing everyone with headsets counting down until showtime. It was kind of gnarly, but I loved it at the same time."
-
4. Meeting the Designer
"I thanked her for dressing me and told her that I love her stuff. She's so talented, and I've heard nothing but good things about her. She had a smile on her face the entire night—it was really lovely to meet her."
-
5. Waiting for the Show to Start
"I walked in and sat next to Lindsey Vonn. The mood was just right. I feel like it fit Rebecca's personality so perfectly, and there was a live band during the show which was super cool. It felt effortless."
-
6. A Dose of Fringe
"Lindsey, Louise Roe, and I had so much fun sitting together during the show. We were talking about the outfits that we loved and which ones we could totally see ourselves or each other wearing. There was a lot of fringe happening, which I love."
-
7. A Quick Change
"I went back to my hotel room to change into my Christian Siriano outfit. He and I had browsed through a lot of options and picked out what caught our eye the most. I was narrowing it down to two looks, and then Christian called me and said, 'I want you to wear this one.' So that was the one that I ended up wearing to the show."
-
8. Heading to Show #2
"The colors were perfect for this time of year and I felt really comfortable in it."
-
9. But First, A Quick 'Gram
"On the way to Christian's show, I was Instagramming pictures from the last show!"
-
10. Backstage Selfies
"There were a bunch of people hanging out backstage. Joey King and I took a few pictures together."
-
11. Saying Hi to the Designer
"I told Christian that I couldn't wait to see the new collection and how I was so excited that he chose the outfit that I ended up wearing."
-
12. A Few Minutes Until the Show
"I sat with Joey, Carlson Young, and Nicola Lalberte. Even before the show started, the the vibes and the energy were super exciting."
-
13. On the Runway
"It was unreal—the clothes were spectacular."
-
14. Done for the Day
"When the show was over, I headed back to the hotel. I had my own vision of what fashion week would be like, and everything met my expectations."
-
15. That's a Wrap
"After a long day, I was 50 percent reflecting on how incredible the day was, and the other 50 percent of me was thinking about how ready I was to take my shoes off!"