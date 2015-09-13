See Olivia Holt's Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Diary from New York Fashion Week

There's nothing like hitting up New York Fashion Week for the first time—just ask teen queen Olivia Holt. The 18-year-old star of the Disney Channel's I Didn't Do It hopped on a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Friday night, just as fashion week really got under way. On Holt's agenda for her first day in the city? Heading to two of her favorite designers' Spring/Summer 2016 shows: Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Siriano. And from the moment she got off the plane at 6:30 A.M, Holt was ready to hit the pavement—in heels, of course.

"This is my first fashion week ever, and as soon as I landed, it immediately felt like it had begun," Holt told InStyle this morning. "There was a lot of anticipation, and I had no idea what to expect or who I would see." For the actress, the unknown was intriguing. Besides that, she liked being kept her on her toes. "That was the most exciting part about it, that you never knew what was coming next," she said. "It really kept the adrenaline going."

Holt took InStyle exclusively behind the scenes as she got ready for her first day at #NYFW and scoped out Rebecca Minkoff's and Christian Siriano's shows. Scroll down to read her action-packed diary.