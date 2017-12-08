3 Outfits to Take You from the Office to Your Holiday Party

So here's the situation: You've got work from 9 to 5 and then you've got a holiday party from 6 to whenever (you party animal, you), which leaves you with one awkward hour in between and, well, that's already dedicated to travel. Don't think about going home to get ready. In fact, don't even think about bringing a change of clothes to work, because ain't nobody got time for that.
We've outlined the plan for you: You're going to the office in an outfit that's versatile enough for both the desk and the dance floor. Trust us. This is going to work. Just check out the blueprints below: three solid office-to-party looks that'll carry you through from crushing meetings and deadlines to crushing dance moves and drinks.
VIDEO: Alexa Chung on the Prada Top That Is Too Fancy To Wear at Night
Shop the looks below.
-
1. HOLIDAY TEXTURES
Nothing says holiday dressing quite like ruffles and lace. Combine festive textures with an office-friendly silhouette and you've got yourself a foolproof office-to-party look.
Shop the look: & Other Stories top, $95; stories.com. H&M pant, $60; hm.com. Isabel Marant earrings, $90; net-a-porter.com. Diane Von Furstenberg bag, $348; dvf.com. Target shoes, $35; target.com.
-
2. EASY LAYERING
This look features some classic, office-friendly pieces—like a solid blazer, work appropriate dress, and kitten heels with just a touch of flair. For the holiday party, add these sparkly gems for instant glamour and boom. You're party-ready.
Shop the look: Mango dress, $100; mango.com. H&M blazer, $60; hm.com. Banana Republic earrings, $68; bananarepublic.gap.com. Clare V. bag, $295; nordstrom.com. Sam Edelman shoes, $110; shopbop.com.
-
3. NO-FUSS SILHOUETTE
Say this with me: We love no-nonsense looks! Pair this on-trend friable knit with a midi skirt and a pair of chic boots, and get ready to dance the night away.
Shop the look: J. Crew sweater, $118; jcrew.com. Elizabeth & James skirt, $535; matchesfashion.com. Kate Spade earrings, $78; katespade.com. Tory Burch bag, $298; toryburch.com. Scanlan Theodore shoes, $500; us.scanlantheodore.com.