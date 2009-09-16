Pearl chokers are the jeans of the jewelry world-they go with absolutely everything. (See: Mrs. Obama meeting the Queen in a strand!) Wide belts give definition to boxy jackets and unstructured cardigans. A cluster of oversize brooches adds oomph to classic blazers. And a pair of low heels in snakeskin or metallic leather are in step with any occasion.



Far left: Faux pearl necklace with silver clasp, Kenneth Jay Lane, $100; 646-912-8371.