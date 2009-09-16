Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Office Style: Michelle Obama Knows What Works
1. Long CoatsWhether in an airy neutral tone or bursting with color, a clean-lined coat that comes to the knee makes a tasteful statement. Combine it with a matching dress or skirt (like the Isaac Mizrahi ensemble Mrs. Obama wore at the Metropolitan Museum of Art) for pulled-together polish.
Left: Wool, Cinzia Rocca, $995; 866-427-2628.
2. Long CoatsThe First Lady attended the "We Are One" inaugural concert in Narciso Rodriguez.
Far left: Wool, Juicy Couture, $398; revolveclothing.com.
3. Bold CardigansThe new business chic swaps restrained suit jackets for spirited sweaters. Crewneck or V-neck, worn open or closed, solid or patterned-these lively knits look both approachable and office-appropriate. Plus, they're comfortable! Mrs. Obama wore a Junya Watanabe cardigan to the Office of Personnel Management.
Left: Cashmere, J. Crew, $178; jcrew.com.
4. Bold CardigansThe First Lady visited Miriam's Kitchen in a Liz Claiborne New York blouse, J. Crew sweater and Sonia Rykiel belt.
Far left: Wool, Nicole Farhi, $365; 646-638-0115.
5. White ShirtsFeminine ruffles set these layering pieces apart from run-of-the-mill button-fronts. Case in point: the bow-bedecked Moschino blouse Mrs. Obama wore in Prague.
Far left: Cotton, Talbots, $79; talbots.com.
6. White ShirtsMrs. Obama addressed a group on health care wearing a playful ruffled blouse.
Left: Cotton-spandex, Kate Boggiano, $160; kateboggiano.com.
7. Bright SheathsThere's something inherently optimistic about a vibrant dress, especially when it's in a solid hue-and this classic, body-skimming shape is a figure flatterer. Anyone can pull off these juicy tones, as long as they're worn with confidence. Think of Mrs. O in her vivid yellow Jason Wu dress and vintage brooch.
Left: Silk crepe, Nicole Miller, $485; nicolemiller.com.
8. Bright SheathsThe First Lady took to the stage at a Presidential Debate in Thakoon.
Far left: Cotton-spandex, Armani Exchange, $130; at armaniexchange.com.
9. Textured SkirtsThe silhouette may be simple, but the fabrics are quite the opposite: rich brocades, nubby tweeds and dazzling metallics. Instead of offsetting the skirt's sumptuousness, play it up (a la the First Lady's J. Crew outfit on Leno) with a bright belt or embellished sweater.
Left: Cotton-polyester, the Limited, $70; thelimited.com.
10. Textured SkirtsMrs. Obama strolled through the White House in a J. Crew skirt and Sonia Rykiel belt.
Far left: Cotton-polyester, Jones New York Collection, $190; at macys.com.
11. Strategic AccessoriesPearl chokers are the jeans of the jewelry world-they go with absolutely everything. (See: Mrs. Obama meeting the Queen in a strand!) Wide belts give definition to boxy jackets and unstructured cardigans. A cluster of oversize brooches adds oomph to classic blazers. And a pair of low heels in snakeskin or metallic leather are in step with any occasion.
Far left: Faux pearl necklace with silver clasp, Kenneth Jay Lane, $100; 646-912-8371.
12. Strategic AccessoriesMrs. Obama visited a London hospital in a J. Crew cardigan and skirt, Carolee pearl necklace and Jimmy Choo pumps.
Left: Embossed leather pumps, Calvin Klein, $98; at macys.com.
13. Strategic AccessoriesThe First Lady gave a speech in Washington, D.C. in a Givenchy belt and Sonia Rykiel jacket.
Left: Patent leather belt, Raina belts, $200; 212-925-3539.
14. Strategic AccessoriesMrs. Obama spoke at the Department of Agriculture in an Alexander McQueen blazer and Moschino brooches.
Far left: Top, glass stone brooch with crystals and faux pearls, Gerard Yosca, $180; 212-302-4349. Bottom, Rhodium-plated brooch with crystals and faux pearls, Swarovski, $170; 800-426-3088.
