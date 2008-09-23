You want to avoid over-drying your hair, says Manhattan-based stylist Michael Murphy, who has worked with supermodels Naomi Campbell (at left) and Elle Macpherson. This also forces variety-instead of blowing your hair dry, let it air-dry and wear it up or put it in foam rollers for a new wavy look. If you do blow-dry, "always use a nozzle on the end of your dryer," says Murphy. "It keeps hair from frizzing and prevents it from getting too close to the hair and burning it."