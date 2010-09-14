Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
October Deals & Steals
-
1. 50% Off Beauty Black Book Salon Services!Sign up at Groupon.com or visit InStyle.com to receive major discounts in your area.
DETAILS
Receive 50% off select salon services.
-
2. 20% Off Designer Heels!Shop Giuseppe Zanotti’s military-inspired lace-ups or more than 300 other new styles.
Suede ankle boot, Giuseppe Zanotti, $824 after discount (originally $1,030); at shoptheshoebox.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase (sale items excluded). Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
3. Fall Plaid 20% Off!Pair Costa Blanca’s plum tartan skirt with opaque tights or trendy knee-highs.
Polyester skirt, Costa Blanca, $43.20 after discount (originally $54); at modcloth.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code CBMod at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
4. 20% Off Luxurious Masks and More!Straight from the hills of Tuscany, Borghese’s rich, mud-based mask energizes and nourishes skin.
Fango, Borghese, $48.80 after discount (originally $61); at borghese.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
5. Classic Messenger 20% Off!Radley London’s sophisticated saddlebag proves why camel is one of the most irresistible colors for fall.
Textured leather cross-body, Radley London, $150.40 after discount (originally $188); at radleylondon.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off Radley’s Autumn Winter Collection online*. Enter promo code INSTYLE1 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
* Excluding selected styles
-
6. 2-For-1 Bracelets!Pile on an eye-catching stack of Roberta Chiarella’s vibrant green bangles.
Gold and emerald bracelet, Roberta Chiarella, $36 for two after discount (originally $72); at robertachiarella.com.
DETAILS
Receive two bracelets for the price of one. Enter promo code INSTYLE241 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
7. 20% Off Scented Cosmetics!Stock up on your favorite fall perfumes and classic must-haves at fragrancenet.com.
Immortelle Precious face cream, L'Occitane, $84.80 for two after discount (originally $106); at fragrancenet.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase over $100. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
8. 20% Off Wardrobe Staples!Rock the menswear-inspired trend in BB Dakota’s cool gray or warm toffee blazer.
Tweed blazer, BB Dakota, $76 after discount (originally $95); at nationaljeancompany.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase (sale items excluded). Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
9. Blemish Fighter 20% Off!Say goodbye to painful pimples with a regimen of Renee Rouleau’s potent serum.
Anti-Cyst Treatment, Renee Rouleau, $30.80 after discount (originally $38.50); at reneerouleau.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
10. 20% Off Everyday Bags!Olivia + Joy’s convertible gray cross-body is a fall must-have!
Synthetic bag, Olivia + Joy, $70.40 after discount (originally $88); at oliviaandjoy.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
11. Collagen-Boosting Serum 20% Off!Improve the condition of your skin with the restorative treatment used by seemingly ageless stars like Helena Christensen, Kim Cattrall and Uma Thurman.
Advanced Cellular Renewal Serum, NUDE, $73.60 after discount (originally $92); at nudeskincare.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
12. 20% Off Modern Accessories!Accessorize your LBDs with Fantasy Jewelry Box’s pyramid studs, colorful bib necklaces and wildlife-inspired accessories.
Brass and crystal earrings, Fantasy Jewelry Box, $31.96 after discount (originally $39.95); at fantasyjewelrybox.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
13. Restorative Eye Treatment 20% Off!Combat the damaging effects of stress and pollution on your delicate under-eye area with Dermacyte’s restorative complex.
Oxygenating Eye Complex, Dermacyte, $96 after discount (originally $120); at buydermacyte.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
14. Tortoiseshell Sunglasses 20% Off!Shade the autumn sun with these retro frames.
Plastic sunglasses, Fantas-Eyes, $8 after discount (originally $10); at fantas-eyes.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
15. Asymmetric Necklace 20% Off!Archive's geometric onyx and rhinestone strands look edgy paired with a tough leather jacket.
Aluminum, crystal and onyx necklace, Archive, $112 after discount (originally $140); at archivejewelry.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
16. 20% Off Beauty Secrets!This ultra-rich hand cream goes on like butter, minus the extra calories!
Butter Hands, Miss Oops, $12 after discount (originally $15); at missoops.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 20th to October 31st.
-
17. Check in to Win with InStyle on Foursquare!We've teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue and Foursquare to offer you styling tips while you shop, plus the chance to score a free lipstick from Nars!
Nars Pure Matte lipstick, $25; at saksfifthavenue.com.
DETAILS
Receive a free lipstick when you check in at InStyle-branded hot spots located in four departments throughout Saks Fifth Avenue. Offer valid while supplies last. Learn more at instyle.com/foursquare.
-
18. Win Cozy Separates!Enter now through October for a chance to win a striped tote bag filled with $500 worth of Splendid merchandise.
Cotton, Splendid, $500; at splendid.com.
DETAILS
Visit splendid.com for a chance to win one of two totes. Enter from September 20th to October 31st.
-
19. Win a Vintage-Inspired Diamond Bangle!Enter now through October for a chance to win a pavé bracelet.
1-total-carat-weight diamond and sterling silver bangle, Ultra Diamonds, $999; at ultradiamonds.com.
DETAILS
Visit ultradiamonds.com for a chance to win a diamond bracelet. Enter from September 20th to October 31st.
-
20. Win a Silk Camisole!Enter now through October for a chance to win a lingerie-inspired top.
Silk cami, Arcade, $108; at arcadeboutique.com.
DETAILS
Visit iheartheels.com for a chance to win one of ten plum or black tops. Enter from September 20th to October 31st.
-
21. Win a Bedding Set!Enter now through October for a chance to win a set from Charisma.
Cotton sheets, pillowcases, shams, bedskirt and duvet cover in Florene, Charisma, $1,155; at bloomingdales.com.
DETAILS
Visit charismaathome.com for a chance to win a queen-size set. Enter from September 20th to October 31st.
-
22. Win a Studded Ring!Enter now through October for a chance to win a textured cocktail ring.
Gold-plate ring, Emitations, $120; at emitations.com.
DETAILS
Visit emitations.com for a chance to win one of ten rings. Enter from September 20th to October 31st.
