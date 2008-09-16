Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
October Deals & Steals
1. Get a free wallet when you buy the Simone clutch on rebeccaminkoff.comAs seen on Tim Gunn's Guide to Style! Stars like Rachel Bilson, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Hayden Panetierre are fans of this accessories designer. Check out rebeccaminkoff.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 1st to November 30th to receive a Cory black croc minkette with purchase of a Simone clutch.
2. 15% off all purchases on andrewmarc.comAs seen on Tim Gunn's Guide to Style! Check out andrewmarc.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from October 1st to November 30th to receive 15% off all purchases.
3. $28 off a suede anorak at select Gap storesEXCLUSIVE READER DEAL!
Print out this page and visit a store listed below to receive $28 off this Gap anorak (original price: $528; you pay: $500). The discount is valid at the following Gap locations from September 15th to October 31st:
New York: 122 Fifth Avenue, 60 West 34th Street, 1466 Broadway, 680 Fifth Avenue, 734 Lexington Avenue
San Francisco:890 Market Street
Chicago: 555 N Michigan Avenue
Minneapolis: Mall of America, South Boulevard SP#160
The Cashier Reason Code for this offer is 356.
4. 25% off this Cable and Gauge tipped blazerThe knit construction makes this classic blazer extra comfy. Check out cableandgauge.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from September 26th to October 31st to receive 25% off this Cable and Gauge tipped blazer (style 45681).
5. Win one Foley + Corinna Jet Setter Jr. Bag or one Rebecca Minkoff Morning After Mini Bag from lunaboston.comThis Boston accessories shop carries stylish pieces from designers like Foley + Corinna, Cynthia Rowley and Jenny Yuen. Check out lunaboston.com for a chance to win and use promo code INSTYLE08 from September 26th to October 31st to receive 25% off your purchases. Certain brands may not apply.
6. Win one $500 gift card to intermixonline.comThis chic boutique chain carries a range of established designers like Chloe, McQ by Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney. Check out intermixonline.com for a chance to win from September 26th until October 31st.
7. Win one of fifteen "Three Wonders" sets from Ole HenriksenCeleb beauties like Naomi Campbell, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen flock to this Los Angeles day spa facialist for beauty treatments and products. Check out olehenriksen.com for a chance to win from September 26th until October 31st
8. Win one of twenty-five exfoliating polishes from Zo Skin HealthDr. Obagi designed his skincare line using technology and luxurious ingredients to protect and nurture your skin. Check out zoskinhealth.com for a chance to win from September 26th until October 31st.
9. Win one of twenty-five Borba lip tintsDesigned to prevent flakiness, fine lines and wrinkles, these lip tints will keep your pucker well-moisturized and supple. Celebs like Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump are fans of the line. Check out borba.com for a chance to win from September 26th until October 31st.
10. Win one of thirty FarmHouse Fresh Fine Foot Scrub Trio setsPamper your feet with these sweet scrubs. Courteney Cox, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Lauren Conrad are fans. Check out farmhousefreshgoods.com for a chance to win from September 26th until October 31st.
11. Win one of twenty SuperTool Flat IronsTop Hollywood stylists like Jennifer Johnson rely on this hair tool to style the cast of Gossip Girl. Check out hottools.com for a chance to win from September 26th until October 31st.
12. 20% off all purchases on toofaced.comCo-founders, Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson are the designers behind this prestige beauty collection used by top makeup artists. Celebrity loyalists include Sienna Miller, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Fergie and Katharine McPhee. Check out toofaced.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from September 26th to October 31st to receive 20% off your purchases
13. 25% off all purchases on basicboutique.comThis Illinois-based boutique offers collections by coveted designers like Alexander Wang, Castle Starr and Jovovich-Hawk. Check out basicboutique.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from September 26th to October 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
14. 25% off all purchases on blessedcharm.comJewelry designer Emily Rabinowitz designs pieces to promote sentimental connections and counts on stars like Rachel Bilson, Katherine Heigl and Kelly Ripa as fans. Check out blessedcharm.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from September 26th to October 31st to receive 25% off your purchases.
15. 20% off all purchases on petaline.netAlison Brownrigg-shopoholic, design-lover and stay-at-home mom-created this online shop to show support for emerging artists and designers. Check out petaline.net and use promo code INSTYLE08 from September 26th to October 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
16. 20% off all purchases on thecosmeticmarket.comThis well-edited shop carries luxe lines by Care by Stella McCartney, Claus Porto and Frederic Fekkai-perfect for every beauty-phile. Check out Thecosmeticmarket.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from September 26th to October 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
17. 20% off all purchases on lalicious.comUsing all-natural ingredients and a specialized whipped technique this body collection helps condition, moisturize and smooth your skin. A-list beauties like Jessica Alba, Halle Berry, Eva Mendes and Kate Hudson are fans of this line. Check out lalicious.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from September 26th to October 31st to receive 20% off your purchases.
