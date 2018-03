Coupon number 887091 is a one-time use coupon for the October 2009 issue of InStyle magazine only and is valid for 20% off your next single-item purchase of item number 527275 from HSN and hsn.com . Coupon number can only be used once. Coupons must be applied when order is placed and exclude shipping amp handling, sales tax, Today's Special, This Day Only, clearance and sale-priced merchandise. Not valid with other offers. Valid September 25, 2009 through October 31, 2009.