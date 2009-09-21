Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
October Deals & Steals
1. 20% off this Jonathan Martin DressReceive 20% off when you purchase the item featured. Enter promo code getthatstyle.com at checkout. Offer valid from September 21st until October 31st.
$71.20 after discount (originally $89); at getthatstyle.com.
2. 20% off all purchases on shoplesnouvelles.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from September 21st until October 31st.
$396 after discount (originally $495); at shoplesnouvelles.com.
3. 20% off all purchases on robynrhodes.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from September 21st until October 31st.
$97.60 after discount (originally $122); at robynrhodes.com.
4. 20% off all purchases on jenniferzeuner.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from September 21st until October 31st.
$140.80 after discount (originally $176); at jenniferzeuner.com.
5. 20% off all purchases on tarynrose.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from September 21st until October 31st.
$316 after discount (originally $395); at tarynrose.com.
6. 20% off all purchases on fullumandholt.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code instyle09 at checkout. Offer valid from September 21st until October 31st.
$432 after discount (originally $540); at fullumboutique.com.
7. 20% off all purchases on nashelle.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from September 21st until October 31st.
$93.60 after discount (originally $117); at nashelle.com.
8. 20% off all purchases on elaineturner.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from September 21st until October 31st.
$156 after discount (originally $195); at elaineturner.com.
9. 20% off all purchases on dyaccessories.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from October 10th until November 15th.
$20 after discount (originally $25); at dyaccessories.com.
10. 20% off all purchases on giulionyc.netReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from September 21st until October 31st.
$655 after discount (originally $825); at giulionyc.net.
11. 20% off this Curations with Stefani Greenfield VestCoupon number 887091 is a one-time use coupon for the October 2009 issue of InStyle magazine only and is valid for 20% off your next single-item purchase of item number 527275 from HSN and hsn.com. Coupon number can only be used once. Coupons must be applied when order is placed and exclude shipping amp handling, sales tax, Today's Special, This Day Only, clearance and sale-priced merchandise. Not valid with other offers. Valid September 25, 2009 through October 31, 2009.
12. Win one of 100 Bijoux Terner ClutchesCheck out bijouxterner.com for a chance to win from October 1st until October 31st.
13. Win one of 100 Only Need Me Tees from the Britt Bardo for mark collectionCheck out shop.meetmark.com/instyle for a chance to win from September 21st until October 31st.
14. Win one of 100 Carlos Falchi for Target Cross-Body Collage BagsTarget guarantees to fulfill 100 Carlos Falchi for Target Cross-Body Collage bags *, as featured in the Oct issue of InStyle and posted at InStyle.com. Target will award the Carlos Falchi for Target Cross-Body Collage Bags to the first 100 InStyle readers that submit their completed requests to CFforTarget@lsagency.com. Requests must include: full name, mailing address and phone number. Limit one free bag per email address. Requests must be received between September 21st until October 30th and only the first 100 email requests submitted will receive a free Carlos Falchi for Target bag. * Carlos Falchi for Target Faux Snakeskin Cross-Body Collage Bag in Gray, $24.99.
15. Win one of 100 Citizens of Humanity Rayon Kama TanksCheck out citizensofhumanity.com for a chance to win from September 21st until October 31st.
16. Win one of 100 Becca Mascaras from glow.comCheck out glow.com for a chance to win from September 21st until October 31st.
