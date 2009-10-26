Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
October 26-November 1
1. We're Mad About… Rachel Bilson's Green SunglassesTake a cue from Rachel Bilson and add bold green shades to your winter mix. The fun frames instantly cheer up everything from dresses to jeans. Not sure about bright green? Try the Chloe Abelie in water green-the oversize round frames look great on all face shapes and the softer color flatters a range of skin tones.
Shop all green sunglasses.
- Joyann King
2. SITE SPECIAL: Halloween Hair Try-Ons!Before you get suited up in your real costume, we've got a little treat: Four Halloween-worthy hair try-ons from our Hollywood Makeover. Give our timely styles a spin, and get in the spirit. Plus? They'd make hilarious Facebook profile pics.
Try on Anne Hathaway's White Witch look from Alice in Wonderland!
Try on Farrah Fawcett's iconic shag!
Try on Lady Gaga's platinum bow hairstyle!
Try on Kate Gosselin's spiky, asymmetrical crop!
-Hannah Morrill
3. Who Looked Hot This Week?It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Diane Kruger in silver J. Mendel and a leopard print clutch, Reese Witherspoon in black and white Narciso Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez in sexy Herve Leger, Lauren Conrad in a retro glam bandage dress and Anne Hathaway in a rainbow-ruffled Marc Jacobs dress.
Watch the video and decide for yourself!
- Joyann King
4. Lunchtime Links!1. Fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent takes the top spot on Forbes's annual Top-Earning Dead Celebrities list. amp#91;Forbes.comamp#93;
2. Rihanna means business on the cover of her latest album, Rated R, which drops November 23rd. amp#91;popeater.comamp#93;
3. She may have a collection of Hermes bags valued at $2 million dollars, but Victoria Beckham is going to design her own handbag collection all the same. amp#91;cocoperez.comamp#93;
4. Diminutive designer Christian Siriano has teamed up with Starbucks to design mini gift cards. amp#91;fashionweekdaily.comamp#93;
5. Mark your calendars, shopaholics! Daily Candy launches sample sale web site Swirl.com on November 16th. amp#91;fashionista.comamp#93;
6. Twi-Hards visiting Forks, Washington will be able to sink their teeth into the entrees at a Twilight-themed restaurant, opening in 2010. amp#91;THR.comamp#93;
5. This Week's Top TweetsOur Twitter followers had weddings on the brain this week-two of our top five Tweets were nuptial-themed. We were flooded with votes in our best celebrity weddings of 2009 poll (which is now closed, but stay tuned for the results!). Our Tweeps also went crazy over our photo album of Ivanka Trump's big day. Our "Are You a Twi-Hard?" quiz drew tons of "Twilight" fans, many of whom Tweeted about their perfect scores. And it turns out we're not the only ones obsessed with the Hermes collier de chien bracelet...if only money were no object.
Follow us on Twitter for all the style, beauty and celebrity buzz you need to know!
-Bronwyn Barnes
6. Style at Home: Marcel Wanders for TargetTarget is at it again with a luxe (yet affordable) new limited edition line of tabletop and holiday items by legendary Dutch designer Marcel Wanders. His modern pieces for European design powerhouses such as Droog and Moooi are magical and imaginative (think sea anemone-like floating pendants and chic crocheted chairs). The new Target line is just as playful-perfect for a winter-wonderland party.
Taper candles, $14; visit target.com
- Joanna Bober
7. Marge Simpson is Hollywood's Newest Hair IconLove it or hate it, you have to admit Marge Simpson has some serious mo-jo going on with her hair. And lately, the ladies in Hollywood have been taking note, like Debra Messing at an event in Beverly Hills, Katie Cassidy at the Hollywood Style Awards-even January Jones's character Betty Draper in a recent episode of Mad Men. Forget great lengths-this season it's all about going to great heights. Think you're ready to try the style? You're in luck!
Try-on Katie Cassidy's Marge Simpson-inspired look now!
-Hannah Morrill
8. Hollywood Heads to the Pumpkin PatchYou can't ring in the Halloween weekend without the perfect pumpkin-and Hollywood's hottest moms agree! Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor (wearing a stylish denim vest and plaid shirt!) were spotted pumpkin-picking in Beverly Hills and Gwen Stefani and her boys, Kingston (not pictured) and Zuma, scoured Hollywood's favorite patch too! One thing's for sure: Los Angeles is full of adorable pumpkins!
See stars best Halloween costumes
See our 10 costume ideas
- Joyann King
9. Lunchtime Links!
1. Why stop with a wedding? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrated their nuptials with a second reception-cheers! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
2. The Accessories Council is awarding Lady Gaga the Stylemaker Award for her daring use of accessories-who can argue with that? amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
3. Michelle Obama pops her official collar for Game 1 of The World Series-sporty-chic! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
4. Alexander Wang is at Barneys right now selling his sports-inspired Spring 2010 collection-hurry and get styling tips from the cool-guy himself and score a healthy snack too! amp#91;Barneys.comamp#93;
5. Karl Lagerfeld has been miniaturized! For $185 you can enjoy 10 inches of his greatness. amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
6. Wish 'em luck-tonight is Don Cheadle and Annie Duke's annual Ante Up For Africa power charity tournament-expect to see Casey Affleck and Marlon Wayans' poker face. amp#91;Anteupforafrica.orgamp#93;
10. Devi Kroell Opens N.Y.C. Flagship StoreDevi Kroell, a favorite of stylish stars like Rihanna, Sienna Miller and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, opened a flagship store on Madison Avenue. The N.Y.C. boutique stocks accessories like her must-have hobo, plus shoes and ready-to-wear. The store's contemporary design creates "an airy, secluded space… after all time and space are still among the most precious luxuries in New York, " Kroell said. We couldn't agree more! Devi Kroell 717 Madison Avenue; 212-644-4499.
Shop the entire Devi Kroell collection at devikroell.com.
- Joyann King
11. Rachel Bilson and Kristen Bell's Versatile (and Charitable) Tee!Rachel Bilson and Kristen Bell are lending their star power (and style) to a good cause-youth education in Africa. Joining Pete Wentz, the two actresses helped celebrate Guess brand's limited-edition Invisible Children T-shirt, in partnership with EDUN LIVE. And it looks like the black and white LOVE logo tee is the the perfect layering piece! Bell wore hers under a floral Vena Cava dress, while Bilson paired hers with a sophisticated black blazer-one charitable T-shirt, two stylish ways!
Guess Invisible Children T-shirt, $26 (100 percent of proceeds benefit Invisible Children); visit guess.com.
- Joyann King
12. Must-Read: Mrs. O: The Face of Fashion DemocracyListen up, Michelle Obama style lovers! Mary Tomer of Mrs-O.org wrote a book just for you-Mrs. O: The Face of Fashion Democracy follows the First Lady's wardrobe choices from her wedding to the White House! Besides her most iconic fashion moments, the book also has rarely seen photos from the campaign trail and insider interviews with some of her favorite designers, like Jason Wu and Isabel Toledo.
Mrs. O: The Face of Fashion Democracy, $26; visit amazon.com.
- Joyann King
13. Lily Allen Brings Back the ShagLike those who have gone before her, Lily Allen traded in her neat, side-parted bob for something, well, shaggier. We love her new heavily layered style, and have a prediction: If her fellow shag queens (left) Farrah Fawcett, Jane Fonda and Jennifer Aniston are any indication, this could just be a career-making cut.
Try-on Farrah Fawcett's iconic shag now!
Give the "Rachel" cut a try!
-Hannah Morrill
14. Lunchtime Links!
1. James Franco, star of the Gucci by Gucci ads, poked fun at the fashion label by pronouncing it "Guckie" in a video spoof! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
2. Cutie patootie Matilda Ledger knows how to beat the rain in style: raincoat, check, rubber boots, check, colorful umbrella, check and check! amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
3. Mark your calendars-Kate Moss for Topshop's holiday collection hits stores tomorrow! amp#91;Vogue.co.ukamp#93;
4. Friends reunite! Lisa Kudrow is set to make a guest appearance on Courtney Cox's Cougar Town. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
5. Get your Halloween costume inspiration straight from the Spring 2010 runway! amp#91;Refinery29comamp#93;
6. Designers have resorted to using meat instead of fabric-we're not sure this means they are edible too? amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;
15. Must-Have Read: The New Secrets of StyleOut today, InStyle's latest book, The New Secrets of Style, is full of smart shopping strategies, dress-your-best tips and celebrity inspiration. Tap into your personal style, find out what cuts look best on your body and learn the difference between a shift and a sheath. Finally, the age-old question of "what to wear?" just got easier. Buy your copy now and have fun getting dressed!
MORE: Find the best dress for your body and your most flattering coat!
- Joyann King
16. Kate Walsh's Chic Home and Favorite CauseIn our November issue, Kate Walsh gives readers an exclusive tour of her chic Spanish-style home. Last June, the Private Practice star opened her doors of the Hollywood hacienda to raise funds for Oceana, an organization dedicated to protecting the world's oceans. The afternoon event was sponsored by La Mer, which has its own stake in the health of the planet's aquatic life-the brand's luxe products contain ingredients like sea kelp and marine extracts that are threatened by pollution and overfishing. For an inside look at Kate Walsh's L.A. home and the latest on her work with Oceana, pick up the November issue of InStyle, on newsstands now.
Walsh joined forces with Oceana's Keith Addis and La Mer president Maureen Case to welcome guests at the Oceana benefit.
- Bronwyn Barnes
17. Lunchtime Links!
1. Diane von Furstenberg was robbed in Madrid-the horror! amp#91;Cityfile.comamp#93;
2. Just in time for Halloween, get inspired by MAC's fantastical face charts showing you how to create spooky looks like She-Demon and Toxic Lady. amp#91;Maccosmetics.comamp#93;
3. Check out the most stylish vampires of all time including our personal fave-Buffy the Vampire Slayer! amp#91;FabSugar.comamp#93;
4. Hot Taylors Alert: Country crooner Taylor Swift went with Twilight hunk Taylor Launter to a hockey game! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
5. Ruffian's Brian Wolk and Claude Morais are set to design a capsule men's collection for Macy's. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
6. Cindy Crawford is done with the runway! "I don't want to stand next to a 20-year-old… why would I do that to myself?" the supermodel said. amp#91;Stylelist.comamp#93;
18. Make Your Own Fendi BaguetteCalling all craft lovers! Fendi wants you to put your personal stamp on their ever-popular baguette, the iconic bag loved by Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and The City. The limited-edition Baguette Mezzo Punto includes a canvas baguette, needle, thread and how-to charts to help you embroider the logo-or whatever design you choose! The $995 do-it-yourself kit goes on sale November 30th at Limited Edition Experiences in Miami, where other designers like Proenza Schouler and Christian Dior will also be selling one-of-a-kind designs. Bienvenido a Miami!
If you can't make the trip to Miami, the Baguette Mezzo Punto will be available at Fendi boutiques nationwide this spring.
- Joyann King
19. Having a Moment... VionnetThank you Madeleine Vionnet for designing the perfect bias-cut dress, and thus enabling women to go corset-free for decades to come! A favorite of style icons like Greta Garbo and Katharine Hepburn, the French label, which was founded in 1912, has recently made a triumphant return to Hollywood after a red carpet hiatus, with not one, but two notable moments. First up, Carey Mulligan spotted in Vionnet's bordeaux jersey draped dress on the red carpet in London, then Hilary Swank in a floor length teal gown at the N.Y.C. premiere of her new film Amelia, where she also changed into a short black chiffon number by the label for the after-party. Standing the test of time, both gowns feature Vionnet's signature draping at the hips and elegant Grecian-style designs. You can read up on the history of the label with Rizzoli's newest coffee table book du jour-Madeleine Vionnet.
- Joyann King
-
20. Lunchtime Links!
1. This supermodel never stops-Heidi Klum has signed on to design an entire lifestyle collection including shoes, dresses, swimwear and sportwear, oh my! amp#91;Racked.comamp#93;
2. Speaking of never sleeping, the designer duo, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are lending their magic to a new juniors collection for JCPenney. amp#91;StyleWatch.comamp#93;
3. DVR Alert: Lady Gaga is set to perform on Gossip Girl November 16th-rumor is Blair wheels and deals for the pop star's private performance-go figure! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
4. "Just a little to the right, Claudia"-Karl Lagerfeld directs the supermodel on the set of Chanel's Spring 2010 ad campaign. amp#91;Fashionologie.comamp#93;
5. Everybody wants a piece of Marc Jacobs-Bravo described themselves as "desperate" for the hot designer to star in a reality show! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
6. Katy Perry painted the town red for her birthday party this weekend-literally. Guests arrived in all-white and left in a smattering of Willy Wonka-themed neon paint! amp#91;NYDailyNews.comamp#93;
-
DETAILS UPDATE! Of the 500 guests, Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman, Barbara Walters and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani all attended the ceremony. Her bridesmaids wore Carolina Herrera and received custom Swarovski crystal "Ivanka and Jared" Havaianas!
See more photos from the wedding at instyleweddings.com.
- Joyann King
22. Try On Lady Gaga's Bow HairWe've got you covered, just in time for the Halloween costume scramble! Try on Lady Gaga's bow hair from her Poker Face video in our Hollywood Makeover and see if you've got what it takes to pull off the pop star's look-at-me style. Check out this how-to video we found on creating the bow hair at home and see our costume checklist for the rest of your Lady Gaga look-Best Costume is in the bag!
Try on Lady Gaga's bow hairstyle now!
- Joyann King
