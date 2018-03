Sexy goes without saying, but Drew Barrymore brings glamour back as well in a luxe one-shoulder frock by Diane von Furstenberg, at a Sony party in Beverly Hills. The actress accented her look with diamonds and pearls from Bulgari, a gold clutch by Calvin Klein and a pair of Manolo Blahnik d'Orsay pumps in a demure hue. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: urbanoutfitters.com Earrings: lordandtaylor.com Pumps: jcrew.com