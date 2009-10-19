Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
October 19-25
-
1. Win Tickets to Heidi Klum's Halloween BashHeidi Klum is really into Halloween and this year, she’s opening the doors for you to get in on the action-and into her famed Halloween party in Los Angeles. And the best part is, it’s pretty simple. Become a fan of Modelinia on Facebook, upload a shot of your best Halloween costume, and get your friends to “Like” it. The person with the most thumbs-up wins two tickets to the spookiest, most star-studded Halloween soiree in Hollywood. But the contest ends on Sunday, October 25th so get facebooking now!
Check out our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes.
-Hannah Morrill
-
2. First Look: Ivanka Trump's Wedding JewelryMulti-talented Ivanka Trump is a very busy woman: she recently wrote a book, is currently filming a new season of Celebrity Apprentice, designs her own line of jewelry and has that little old day job as VP of Acquisitions for the Trump Organization. Still, she managed to add on planning a wedding to her list of responsibilities. But the once-in-a-lifetime event didn't seem to faze her: "Planning has been so easy," Trump told us. "I chose the floral arrangements, the dress, some food, some music and it was done!" This left one final detail to attend to though: her wedding jewels. The bride-to-be just revealed three pieces she'll wear on Sunday, all from her namesake collection, including a $45,000 custom-designed hair accessory, gorgeous diamond drop earrings valued at $130,000 and a $90,000 Art Deco-inspired bracelet. She's swathing her maids in Ivanka Trump jewels as well! Lucky ladies.
Check back here on Monday morning for more wedding-day details!
- Rachel Jacoby
-
3. Will Mrs. Obama's Latest Leno Visit Cause Another Shopping Frenzy?Tonight Michelle Obama will appear on The Jay Leno Show to answer 10 rapid-fire questions, and our fingers are crossed one of them is "What are you wearing?" Last time she chatted with Leno (on The Tonight Show in 2008), Obama's J. Crew ensemble made a big impact. "You can get some good stuff online!" the future First Lady said. When Obama kept warm at the inauguration a few months later in J. Crew leather gloves, the sheer number of style-watchers who headed to JCrew.com to buy the same pair caused the brand's entire Web site to crash. We're dying to see if tonight's ensemble will also help stimulate the economy in the same way!
UPDATE! Michelle Obama ending up wearing same floral Thakoon sheath that got raves during the presidential debates-here's to rotating your wardrobe faves!
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
4. Get a $1000 Frédéric Fekkai haircut for $200You might know Frédéric Fekkai (top left) as the man behind the genius line of hair products, but he's also the scissors behind tons of celebrities' perfect cuts. (Think Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, and Debra Messing.) Normally, a visit to this legend would put you back about $1000-except from October 25th through November 5th. As part of his collaboration with the Art of Elysium, a non-profit that pairs working actors, artists, and musicians with children with serious medical conditions, Fekkai is offering $200 cuts (no, not a typo!) at his flagship salon in West Hollywood. 100% of the proceeds will go to charity. To book, call the Melrose Place salon at 323-655-7800 and mention Elysium-you'll leave looking and feeling good.
-Hannah Morrill
-
5. Halloween's Hottest Hair: Kate Gosselin's Daring 'DoWhile we prefer to stay out of the whole Jon vs. Kate debate, we can't stop talking about Kate's hair. We've reported on the copycat cut phenomenon, asked our favorite hairstylists to suggest the perfect breakover and even given you the chance to try on the asymmetrical style. Now comes news that people are wigging out over the reality star's hair as they plan their Halloween costumes. A friend at Ricky's tells us they've sold thousands of "Eight is Too Much" wigs at RickysHalloween.com. Has Kate inspired this year's hottest Halloween look?
Kate Gosselin, Lady Gaga and the cast of New Moon! Try on our favorite Halloween hairstyles.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
6. Who Looked Hot This Week?It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Blake Lively in a sharp-shouldered Victoria Beckham Collection dress, Katie Holmes in an Azzedine Alaia skirt and perfectly-sheer top, Hilary Swank in a glamorous teal Vionnet gown, Demi Moore in a Jimmy Choo for HampM suede dress and Megan Fox in a red-hot halter dress and sexy pumps.
Watch the video and decide for yourself!
- Joyann King
-
7. Amelia Revives the Aviator TrendHilary Swank's turn as America's darling of flight, Amelia Earhart, is breathing life back into aviation-inspired fashion. Months before the film's release, we saw Earhart-inspired looks at the Fall 2009 Hermes show (far left) and now Bloomingdale's is celebrating the icon's pioneering style too, with a fall catalog and special in-store exhibits inspired by the film's wardrobe. Aviator-chic has officially become full-blown trend for fall, so grab a rugged bomber jacket, throw on a printed scarf and aviator sunglasses and prepare be inspired by Amelia-in theaters today.
- Joyann King
-
8. EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! Ashley Greene: 60 Seconds of StyleAshley Greene plays fashion-obsessed vampire Alice Cullen in the Twilight Saga, but in real-life, her style's a little more laid-back. She admits to carrying the same bag every day (it's Gucci!) and relying on wardrobe staples like skinny jeans and tank tops. As for how she gets her gorgeous glow? Watch our exclusive video now to find out, and get more of Greene's beauty tricks in the November issue of InStyle.
- Joyann King
-
9. Adam Lambert Tells Us What's On His MindYou don't have to come in first on American Idol in order to win. (Just ask Jennifer Hudson, who went from early elimination to Oscar glory.) So we're not surprised that runner-up Adam Lambert is still on an upward trajectory. As the countdown to the November 23rd release of his debut album, "For Your Entertainment," continues, we asked Lambert to name a few of his favorite things for the current issue of InStyle. Among his necessary objects: MAC eyeliner and OPI nail polish. "Often I paint my own nails, but on tour there's a manicurist on site," he told us. "She does a much better job!" For more of Adam's music, fashion and beauty faves, pick up the November issue of InStyle magazine, on newsstands today!
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
-
10. Gucci's Frida Giannini: Your Personal ConciergeDesigner iPhone applications are a dime a dozen these days, but Gucci's is truly one-of-a-kind thanks to personal contributions from the brand's creative director Frida Giannini. Get the app now and browse the designer's favorite songs of the moment (you can instantly download the playlist via iTunes and it's updated often) and discover her favorite restaurants and bars in cities across the U.S. It's like having Frida Giannini as your personal DJ and concierge, only pocket-sized and (sadly) without the Italian accent.
-Joe Berean
-
11. Style at Home: Vintage Maps Make Affordable ArtSpotted this week at the Highpoint furniture market in North Carolina: colorful, framed vintage maps at the Mitchell Gold showroom. Known for super stylish, comfortable furniture, designers Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams are also experts at mixing and matching great pieces for less. "We love antique maps over a desk or credenza or in pairs over a sofa -they are one of a kind and add such visual and graphic impact to a space,” says Gold. “Even better: find one from a geographic area that means something to you!" These one-of-a-kind maps will be available in Mitchell Gold stores this coming February. You can also create your own with an inexpensive map from Ward Maps (or splurge at www.styledevie.com). Pair with a shiny red frame like this one from Graphic Ice for an added punch.
Check out their new book, The Comfortable Home, for more budget-friendly decorating ideas.
- Kate Donovan
-
12. Nicole Richie Launches Fashion LineNicole Richie is on a roll-a designing one that is! With two successful lines, House of Harlow 1960 and Nicole for a Pea in the Pod, Richie is ready to hit the big leagues with a new contemporary label, Winter Kate (her daughter Harlow's two middle names.) The line includes long slip dresses, kimono-style bed jackets, macramé vests and asymmetrical minidresses, perfectly representative of Richie's eclectic bohemian glamour. She said her must-haves from the collection include "a beautiful, fun slip dress in a great print and also a leather jacket to turn the romantic day dress into an edgy night-out outfit." Winter Kate will retail from $70-$250 for tops and dresses to $1000 for the leather pieces and will be available at specialty boutiques and department stores nationwide this coming February.
- Joyann King
-
13. First Look: Stella McCartney For Gap Kids"Absolutely adorable!" is the only way to describe Stella McCartney's new kids collection for Gap. The lineup features hooded parkas, military jackets and perfect, casual separates that are nothing if not cool. And did we mention it is vegan too? McCartney told WWD that she tried to "find a balance between Stella as in what I do with adults… and how I see kids." With stylish moms like Gwyneth Paltrow and Katie Holmes already fans of her ready to wear collection, you can expect red carpet mommy-and-me moments in no time.
Mark your calendars now: Stella McCartney For Gap Kids hits select stores on November 2nd!
- Joyann King
-
14. Lunchtime Links!
1. Spoiler Alert! Pat Field reveals the plot behind those crazy '80s looks spotted on the SATC2 set! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
2. Heidi Klum lends her beauty to a new line of makeup for Victoria's Secret-here's to supermodel-approved mascara! amp#91;Stylecaster.comamp#93;
3. Who better to play the vixen in movie chock full of Gucci family drama than Angelina Jolie? amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
4. Double your shopping fun-Ann Taylor offers chic work place style and more bang for your buck! amp#91;NYTimes.comamp#93;
5. Tone your calves with a little bohemian glamour, thanks to Anna Sui's new FitFlop bootie. amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
6. Victoria's Secret's diamond-studded bra is worth 3 million dollars-someone insure Marisa Miller! amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;
-
15. POLL: Your Most Stylish Year Ever!We want to know about you and your personal style, so tell us: Is your closet organized perfectly by the colors of the rainbow or is it more like a disaster relief area? If you had to choose a celebrity cut to wear for the next ten years would it be Ginnifer Goodwin's pixie, Taylor Swift waves, Rihanna" edgy coif or Jennifer Aniston sleek blowout? How do you respond when someone compliments your look? Stand up and be counted-vote now!
Take our personal style poll!
- Joyann King
-
16. We're Mad About… Swiss Dot TightsLeave it to our style idol Diane Kruger to debut our newest accessory obsession on the red carpet-swiss dot tights! Revived on the Balenciaga fall runways, the chic, French hosiery is definitely having a moment in the fashion set. The perfect lightweight alternative to heavy textured tights, these mostly-sheer hose provide ample leg coverage and a large dose of fun! The trick to pulling off polka dot legs is to pair them with an equally bold patterned dress or top like Kruger. Her tights are by Gerbe and will set you back $40 plus the long-awaited delivery from Europe, but we found a similar version at American Eagle Outfitters for only $13!
- Joyann King
-
17. Eva Longoria Parker and Tony Parker's Steamy London Fog AdsGisele Bundchen's trench-selling skills are put to the test, not by another leggy supermodel, but hot Hollywood couple, Eva Longoria Parker and Tony Parker. In London Fog's holiday ad campaign, Eva shows some public affection for her handsome NBA star husband. Embraced in each others arms-Eva wearing just a bag and Tony in a classic London Fog trench-the husband and wife duo have no trouble adding sex appeal to the label. “It was fun to work together,” said Eva, “London Fog is always classy and beautiful, and we knew we were in good hands for the campaign.”
- Joyann King
-
18. Lunchtime Links!
1. You can look but you can't touch-Oprah's Closet in Chicago sell clothes the talk show superstar has worn, but won't let customers try them on! amp#91;Trueslant.comamp#93;
2. Pre-order this season's must-have gift-Barnes and Noble's wireless ebook, Nook. Chic Catch: Kate Spade covers! amp#91;Barnesandnoble.comamp#93;
3. Adam Lambert lands the ultimate duet for his debut album-Lady Gaga! amp#91;EW.comamp#93;
4. Marni's Consuelo Castiglioni designs exclusive Laduree macarons-gold packaging with geometric circles ensue. amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
5. Alexander Wang takes the award for most attainable fashion week hair thanks to Brooke Shields-inspired side swept braids. amp#91;NYTimes.comamp#93;
6. Gucci brings the party with their new application for iPhone-includes a 24-hour music channel, hotel and restaurant tips and a turntable for mixing tracks designed by Mark Ronson! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
-
19. New Lo-Cal Snacks Celebs Are Loving!Further proof that celebs are just like us: We're always on the lookout for tasty, healthy snacks to cure the mid-afternoon hunger slump, and apparently so are Jessica Alba, Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, and Zach Braff. They're all huge fans of the new Mighty Mix snack packs-little pouches packed with dried fruit, nuts and chocolate. But trust us, we're not just talking trail mix here. The Mighty Mom Mix ($19.95/dozen, nutrifitonline.com) is a medley of salty soy nuts, sundried cranberries, and pieces of dark chocolate. But get this: it's only 160 calories. Pick your fav from the three varieties before the stars scoop them all up.
-Hannah Morrill
-
20. Naeem Khan Does Sparkle for HSNNaeem Khan, a red carpet favorite of Beyonce and Katherine Heigl, wants to bring "glam to the masses" and his new line for HSN, chock full of sparkly dresses and tops, does just that. With prices ranging from $250 to $450, the collection, which Khan has named "Timeless" for it's simple and classic silhouettes, will be available in sizes 0-24 and offers flattering shapes for every body type. Naeem Khan Timeless will debut on HSN October 28th at 8pm EST-just in time for all those holiday parties!
- Joyann King
-
21. Emmy Rossum and Rachel Leigh Design Breast Cancer Awareness PendantEmmy Rossum partnered with jewelry designer Rachel Leigh on an exclusive necklace to benefit breast cancer awareness. The gold pendant's chic circular design was inspired by breast cancer ribbons and turns out to be the perfect finishing touch to a plaid button down! Rossum's effort has caught on in Hollywood with Leighton Meester, Eva Longoria Parker and Jessica Simpson, just to name a few, all spotted wearing the charitable necklace-half of the proceeds will be donated to the Susan G. Komen For the Cure.
• Rachel Leigh Pendant, $78; visit shopkitson.com.
• Shop more breast cancer awareness gifts.
- Joyann King
-
22. Demi Moore Debuts a Dress From the Jimmy Choo for H&M CollectionIn the past year, Demi Moore has put the spotlight on designers like Prabal Gurung and Andrew Gn just by stepping onto red carpets wearing their designs. So when we spotted her at an L.A. book party last night, we had to ask whether she's made any new designer discoveries lately. "Actually, this was my latest surprise. I had seen the shoes and bags, but I had no idea that Jimmy Choo was doing clothing for HampM," Moore said of the gray asymmetrical suede dress from the Jimmy Choo for HampM collection (which won't hit stores until November 14th) she wore for the occasion. "I loved the color and the material. I feel very privileged to get to wear it first." Whether it's an emerging talent or an iconic brand, what does Moore look for in a label? "I tend to go towards something that's more classic with a little bit of an edge," she explained.
-Bronwyn Barnes and Lindzi Scharf
-
23. Reese Witherspoon Is Loving LifeReese Witherspoon knows how lucky she is: two healthy children, check, hot boyfriend, check, superstar career, check and check! InStyle's November cover girl can't complain about much, but says the secret to happiness starts with confidence. "As long as you're comfortable, the best parts of yourself come through no matter what," she said. For more exclusive secrets behind Reese's happy glow, check out the November issue of InStyle, on newsstands this week.
MORE! Reese rates her red-carpet looks through the years.
- Joyann King
-
24. Bridesmaid Dresses You Can Actually Wear AgainIt’s bridal fashion week and in addition to seeing the latest wedding gowns from designers like Monique Lhuillier and Jenny Packham, we’ve been scoping out the best new bridesmaid looks too. In a move that is sure to make wedding parties everywhere rejoice, designers like Amsale, Melissa Sweet and Priscilla of Boston are now offering stylish dresses that work just as well for a cocktail party as they do for a trip down the aisle. And perhaps even better, bridal megastore David’s Bridal has introduced separates for bridesmaids this season that could also work at the office or for a nuptials-free night out. It's finally happened girls-the days of hideous bridesmaid ensembles you’ll only want wear once are truly gone.
Check out InStyleWeddings.com for more front-row recaps from the runway.
- Jeanine Edwards
-
25. Lunchtime Links!
1. Set your DVR: Michelle Obama will appear on The Jay Leno Show this Friday via satellite-her first official appearance as First Lady! amp#91;Mrs-o.orgamp#93;
2. Piperlime is officially a one-stop-shopping site for head-to-toe style thanks to their newest venture-jewelry! amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;
3. Calling all Betty Draper fans! Janie Bryant, costume designer for Mad Men, is expanding her collection for Brook Brothers to include evening gowns and office wear for women! P.S. Her Don Draper-inspired suits go on sale starting tomorrow! amp#91;Independent.co.ukamp#93;
4. Jillian Michaels is giving The Biggest Loser a run for most fit with her new solo show Losing It With Jillian. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
5. Smell as sweet at our cover girl Reese Witherspoon with her new fragrance for Avon, In Bloom. amp#91;Avon.comamp#93;
6. Victoria's Secrets Angel Alessandro Ambrosio admits it was hard to lose her baby weight-proving she is just like us, well sort of. amp#91;NyMag.comamp#93;
-
26. Style On Set: Leighton Meester's Americana StyleSpotted: Leighton Meester on the set of Gossip Girl looking every bit the all-American collegiate in a navy military-inspired coat, red Anya Hindmarch tote and grey patterned tights! While the Queen B is still struggling to rule NYU, she certainly knows how to dress for the cool. Take a cue from Blair Waldorf and invest in a classic double-breasted navy coat and statement-making red bag this fall-and keep your gams warm in striped, dotted or checkered tights!
• Mulberry Coat, $998; visit theoutnet.com.
• Anya Hindmarch bag, $650; visit net-a-porter.com.
• See more Gossip Girl style.
- Joyann King
-
27. Hello Red Lips, Goodbye Recession!Unless you've been living under a rock, red lipstick and recession are R words you've been hearing an awful lot. And thanks to Lipstick Queen's new Fired Up Power Gloss ($14, lipstickqueen.com), there's a worthy connection between the two. 100% of the profits from the sale of Fired Up (which was inspired by Rosie the Riveter's signature red lips during World War II) go to Count Me In, a charity devoted to helping women create new jobs. Still need convincing? Nicole Kidman wore another Lipstick Queen product, Red Sinner Matte Lipstick, to the Oscars this year (left)-and clearly, girl knows her red lips.
-Hannah Morrill
-
28. Jean Paul Gaultier Designs For TargetJean Paul Gaultier, the edgy British designer who is Creative Director of Hermes and his own namesake collection, is bringing punk-chic to the masses with a line for Target. The third in line to design for Target's Designer Collaborations series, following in the footsteps of fellow Brit Alexander McQueen and Anna Sui, his collection will be a nod to the "American Women," according to WWD. And with stylish pop stars like Katy Perry and Rihanna as fans, we're already predicting some major cheap and chic red carpet moments! JPG for Target debuts March 7, 2010 in 250 stores nationwide, as well as online.
- Joyann King
-
29. Hilary Swank Wants You to Adopt a PetWhat's on Hilary Swank's agenda, besides learning how to fly for her upcoming role as Amelia Earhart? Saving homeless puppies and kitties! The Oscar-winning actress partnered with Iams Home 4 The Holidays to raise awareness for pet adoption and find loving families for 1.5 million homeless animals this holiday season. And Swank practices what she preaches-her dogs Karoo (a Jack Russell/Corgi mix) and Rumi (a Golden Retriever mix) are both rescues. "I know they're thankful I've adopted them into my family, and I'm just as thankful they've adopted me," said Swank.
- Joyann King
-
30. NEW Hollywood Makeover: Get a Vampire Revamp!Wish your man had Edward Cullen's dreamy golden eyes? Always thought you'd look white hot with a porcelain pallor? We've got good news! We just added eight complete hair and makeup looks to our Hollywood Makeover straight from the set of New Moon. Upload your photo and try on Jane's fierce Volturi look or Bella's soft waves. With exclusive expert tips from the Twilight Saga hairstylist and makeup artists, you can recreate the looks for Halloween and download your vampire revamp to your Facebook page. New Moon may still be 31 days away, but our movie makeover is here now!
Try On New Moon Movie Looks
-Lisa Tilson
-
31. A Sex and The City First? The Dress Double-Take!Two stars in the same dress? It's usually a red carpet catastrophe, but when wardrobe stylist Patricia Field is behind it, it's fashion nirvana. On Friday, tween queen Miley Cyrus filmed her Sex And The City 2 cameo, which involved a run-in with Samantha Jones at a New York City film premiere. The scene unfolded as both ladies arrived in the same sequined cocktail dress by Matthew Williamson, though judging from the photos, there were no hard feelings. Our insider tells us that the dress is from Williamson's Fall 2009 collection and is available now and the ladies' very different Noir jewelry were added "for that Pat Field flair."
-Bronwyn Barnes
1 of 31
