In the past year, Demi Moore has put the spotlight on designers like Prabal Gurung and Andrew Gn just by stepping onto red carpets wearing their designs. So when we spotted her at an L.A. book party last night, we had to ask whether she's made any new designer discoveries lately. "Actually, this was my latest surprise. I had seen the shoes and bags, but I had no idea that Jimmy Choo was doing clothing for HampM," Moore said of the gray asymmetrical suede dress from the Jimmy Choo for HampM collection (which won't hit stores until November 14th) she wore for the occasion. "I loved the color and the material. I feel very privileged to get to wear it first." Whether it's an emerging talent or an iconic brand, what does Moore look for in a label? "I tend to go towards something that's more classic with a little bit of an edge," she explained.



-Bronwyn Barnes and Lindzi Scharf