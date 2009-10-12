Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
October 12-18
-
1. New York City Sip: Casa Lever's Retro MilaneseMadonna helped put New York City's Casa Lever on the map before its official opening when she showed up to help fete pal Penelope Cruz at a party for the premiere of Cruz's film Broken Embraces. The boite features 19 original Andy Warhol portraits, a menu of Italian dishes and classic sips like the Milanese.
Ingredients:
? 1 oz Absolut vodka
? 1/2 oz amaro (an herbal liqueur)
? 1/4 oz lemon juice
? Splash of simple syrup
? Splash of club soda
Directions:
Pour all ingredients over ice in a mixing glass and stir gently. Strain into a champagne glass and serve with a twist of lemon.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
2. Try on Hollywood's Hottest Blonds!Apparently blonds do have more fun-at least according to our Hollywood Makeover where last month you tried on these four blond beauties a total of 212,451 times! Drew Barrymoore's baby blond waves ran a close second to Kim Kardashian's caramel-colored locks, with banged babes Reese Witherspoon and Ali Larter third and fourth on the must-try list. So whether you are seriously considering taking the peroxide plunge or just want to remind yourself why you love being a brunette or redhead-take a cue from the masses and try out your blond side!
Try on Reese Witherspoon's pale blond locks
Try on Kim Kardashian's caramel-colored blond locks
Try Ali Larter's baby blond locks
-Joyann King
-
3. Who Looked Hot This Week?It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Eva Longoria Parker in a fitted red sheath, America Ferrera in black, satin Moschino frock, Jessica Simpson in a silver and black dress paired with jeweled pumps, Scarlett Johansson in a classic, khaki skirt and patterned blouse and Blake Lively in a feathered skirt and simple pumps.
Watch the video and decide for yourself!
- Joyann King
-
4. Lunchtime Links!1. Ugly Betty returns with a 2-hour premiere tonight. This season Betty helps fight malaria and finally gets those braces off! amp#91;ABC.comamp#93;
2. Scarlett Johansson takes over from Penelope Cruz as the new face of Mango. amp#91;instyle.co.ukamp#93;
3. Beyonce and Lady Gaga team up to make a video. According to reports, the wardrobe is "sick and insane" (in a good way). amp#91;MTV.comamp#93;
4. The first William Rast store opens in L.A. November 1. Insert "Justin bringing sexy back to the mall" joke here. amp#91;LATimes.comamp#93;
5. Disney icon Tinker Bell gets a major makeover. amp#91;usatoday.comamp#93;
6. Kim Kardashian has announced that she and her sisters are designing a new line for Bebe. amp#91;peoplestylewatch.comamp#93;
-
5. Style at Home: The Well-Dressed HomeHot off the press! Annette Tatum’s gorgeous new decorating book, The Well Dressed Home, is a treasure trove of lush, fashion-inspired interiors. An LA-based interior designer (Marcia Cross and Minnie Driver love her Santa Monica store!) and fashion aficionado, Tatum’s credo is “inspiration is everywhere… even where you might least expect it." The book is filled to the brim with genius ways to go from runway to room, making personal style about both what you wear AND how you live.
To buy a signed copy of the book for only $25 visit annettetatum.com and enter the code: style.
- Kate Donovan
-
6. The Empire Hotel is N.Y.C.'s Newest On-Screen Hot SpotForget downtown and the Upper East Side, the fictional characters from our favorite TV shows and movies have found a new social epicenter-the Empire Hotel on New York City's Upper West Side. Just this week, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and surprise star guest Penelope Cruz were spotted filming scenes for the upcoming Sex and The City sequel in the boutique property's sultry Lobby Bar. Earlier this season on Gossip Girl, Chuck Bass "bought" the Empire, which means that if you check in at the right time, you just might cross paths with Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester or Blake Lively when the cast returns to film new scenes later this fall. And when New York Fashion Week relocates just across the street to Lincoln Center in September 2010, the real-life style icons and celebrities are soon to follow in Carrie and Chuck's footsteps.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
7. Lunchtime Links!
1. Ginnifer Goodwin is on a mission-to save turkeys! The Big Love star wants you to adopt one of these friendly, misunderstood birds-gobble, gobble! amp#91;Radaronline.comamp#93;
2. See the world through Louis Vuitton-colored glasses with their 2010 city guides on sale today! amp#91;Louisvuitton.comamp#93;
3. Watch out Kanye-Taylor Swift is set to host Saturday Night Live. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
4. Calling all Edward and Bella fans-People's special New Moon issue hits stands tomorrow! amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
5. Brides-to-be rejoice! Badgley Mischka is designing a more affordable line of gowns for your Big Day! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
6. We love Coco Rocha! Especially in these new red-hot Zac Posen ads! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
-
8. Happy Birthday Ralph Lauren!Today is Ralph Lauren's 70th birthday and in honor of the iconic American designer we wanted to relive some of our favorite Ralph moments. From Gwyneth Paltrow's perfect-in-pink Oscar moment to Blake Lively's yellow floral Gossip Girl finale gown, Ralph Lauren's beautiful, yet classic aesthetic is the secret behind his momentous career. His most recent collection only furthered this belief-chock full of denim and blues that gave nod to the American cowboy and the good life, his Spring 2010 collection was nothing if not classic Ralph Lauren. Happy Birthday Mr. Lauren!
See other designer's iconic moments at Designer Central.
- Joyann King
-
9. Exclusive Giveaway! Ivanka Trump Stackable RingsEven with less than two weeks until her nuptials to Jared Kushner, real estate mogul/jewelry designer Ivanka Trump still has social networking on the brain. She's tweeting away exciting details about her Big Day (Regis Philbin is attending!) and we want to help her celebrate. At noon today, check out our Twitter page for a special message. Be the first person to re-Tweet it and you'll take home one of these gorgeous stackable rings by Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry. "I have given these as birthday presents," said Trump. "They are simple and beautiful." If you don’t win today, check back Thursday and Friday at noon EST for two more chances to win!
Stackable Rings, Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry, $650 each; call 212-756-9912.
UPDATE! Congratulations to our three winners @mineola, @kelliechio and @KateSpencer1. Stay tuned to our Twitter page for more exclusive giveaways!
- Joyann King
-
10. The Only Boot You Need This WinterWhat do you get when you mix a footwear genius with your favorite wear-everywhere label? The one and only boot you'll need all winter long! French shoe designer Pierre Hardy collaborated with all-American label Gap on a fourth shoe collection and we fell in love with the chic, wearable boots-especially this grey suede and shearling platform style. With a perfectly mid-length design, these will look as great tucked into our skinny jeans as it will with skirts and dresses-not to mention keep our toes cozy! And the neutral color (begone boring black!) makes them perfect for daily wardrobe rotation. Pick them up at Gap stores for $190 starting Monday, October 19th-mark your calendar now and thank us later!
- Joyann King
-
11. Lunchtime Links!
1. Set your DVR, Christina Aguilera gives Heidi Klum a run for her money as a guest judge on Project Runway-tonight! amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;
2. Designer Karl Lagerfeld is miniaturized as a Tokidoki figurine-the resemblance is uncanny. amp#91;Vogue.co.ukamp#93;
3. Red Hot Model Alert: Megan Fox is the new spokesmodel for Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
4. Get a first look at Stella McCartney's children's line for the Gap-it's absolutely adorable! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
5. Drumroll please, the new Bachelor is... Jake Pavelka! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
6. Taylor Swift proves her superstardom once again with 6 American Music Awards nominations-one more than the late Michael Jackson! amp#91;Stylecaster.comamp#93;
-
12. J. Lo and Eva Longoria Parker Put on the Glitz at the White HouseJennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria Parker gave Michelle Obama some competition for best-dressed in her very own home last night! At the White House Music Series "Fiesta Latina", both beauties brought on the glitz with Lopez in a sexy bronze minidress and Longoria Parker in a Reem Acra gilded sequin shift. The friendly style face-off didn’t get in the way of everyone having fun though-just ask the Obamas who were dancing on stage at night's end.
- Joyann King
-
13. Hot New Book: NARS 15X15To celebrate the 15th Anniversary of NARS (yes, it already been 15 years!) François Nars, the founder and creative genius behind the brand, is releasing a limited edition book of fifteen celebrity portraits-NARS 15X15. And as if you needed more proof of his brilliance, get this-he took each photo, too! Each star shot is inspired by an iconic NARS product: Marc Jacobs (top left) chose Dovima Nail Polish; Amber Valetta (top right) chose Belle de Jour lipstick; Jennifer Jason Leigh (bottom left) chose Black Moon Eyeliner Pencil; Shalom Harlom (bottom right) chose Jolie Poupée Duo Eyeshadow. Set a calendar reminder today, because starting November 12th, only 1,500 copies of the $80 book will be sold at www.15X15project.com.
-Hannah Morrill
-
14. The Olsens To Launch SunglassesMary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the design duo behind trendsetting labels Elizabeth and James and The Row, are lending their cool-factor to another must-have accessory-sunglasses. Next spring they will launch an eyewear collection under their more luxurious brand, The Row, partnering with Linda Farrow Eyewear on four distinct styles. "We tried to find certain pieces that look good on more than one face," Ashley Olsen told WWD. The shades will be priced $325 to $390 and will be available alongside The Row's perfect T-shirts and leggings at Barneys New York and Bergdorf Goodman.
- Joyann King
-
15. Lunchtime Links!
1. Calling all super-fans-pieces of Megan Fox's wardrobe from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen were auctioned off for over $4,000 a pop! amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
2. Maybe Barbie figure isn't so perfect after all-Christian Louboutin nipped and tucked his three namesake dolls because her "ankles were too fat." amp#91;Stylecaster.comamp#93;
3. It's A Girl! Heidi Klum and Seal welcomed Lou Samuel to their family Friday night. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
4. It seems like Robert Pattinson can't get a date! "Girls scream out for Edward, not Robert," said the Twilight hunk. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
5. Our favorite French cool-girl label, Isabel Marant, is finally coming stateside with a sure-to-be bustling boutique in Soho. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
6. Check out these teenage politicans-to-be-Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and even President Obama's high school yearbook photos revealed! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
-
16. Christina Hendricks's SATC-Inspired NuptialsMad Men siren Christina Hendricks tied the knot this weekend to actor Geoffrey Arend. Her stunning Carolina Herrera gown and retro-style bridesmaids remind us of Charlotte, Samantha, and Miranda on Carrie's Big Day in Sex and the City: The Movie. We love the ladies' complementary colors of red, blue, black and green and statement-making hair accessories-not to mention Hendricks’s gorgeous garden-like bouquet. Before the big event, the InStyle Weddings cover girl told us her wedding would be "small and romantic and rustic and intimate, like it's someone's home in Italy.” It looks like she got her wish! Check out more of our exclusive interview at instyleweddings.com.
- Joyann King
-
17. Carrie Underwood Crosses Over In BalmainCarrie Underwood is no stranger to designer duds (gorgeous Badgley Mischka gowns are her red carpet favorite), but for her latest album she's taking her style to the next level. On the cover of her new single Cowboy Casanova, the country superstar was photographed in a denim military jacket plucked straight from the Balmain Spring 2009 runway-the same edgy French designer that fashion-forward pop stars Beyonce and Rihanna love. We're not only loving her edgy, high-fashion look-the single in on repeat rotation on our iPods too.
- Joyann King
-
18. Lunchtime Links!
1. Supermodel plus must-have bag-Naomi Campbell has teamed up with Louis Vuitton on her latest charitable venture to reduce maternal mortality worldwide. amp#91;FabSugar.comamp#93;
2. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of their can't-leave-home-without lip balm, Kiehl's created a limited edition gift set of Lip Balm #1-pucker up! amp#91;Kiehls.comamp#93;
3. Thanks to Anja Rubik's new Yoga for Wii game, you too can have legs like a supermodel! amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
4. Happy Birthday People! Take a trip down memory lane with their biggest stories from Princess Diana's first baby to Jackie O.'s last days. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
5. According to a recent poll, "whatever" is the most annoying word in America-thanks Cher! amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;
6. An engagement ring or just some new bling? Only Penelope Cruz knows the truth behind her dazzling new sapphire jewel. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
-
19. Found! Michelle Obama's Unforgettable NecklaceWe’ve been admiring Michelle Obama's eye-catching flower necklace by St. Erasmus since she wore it to White House Correspondents Dinner back in May. So when we stumbled upon the exact necklace at Anthropologie we had to spread the good style word! The fresh-water pearl, Swarovski crystal and Zari thread necklace is the perfect compliment to First Lady-like bright dresses and simple neutral T-shirts alike.
Necklace, $198; at anthropologie.com.
- Joyann King
1 of 19
New York City Sip: Casa Lever's Retro Milanese
Madonna helped put New York City's Casa Lever on the map before its official opening when she showed up to help fete pal Penelope Cruz at a party for the premiere of Cruz's film Broken Embraces. The boite features 19 original Andy Warhol portraits, a menu of Italian dishes and classic sips like the Milanese.
Ingredients:
? 1 oz Absolut vodka
? 1/2 oz amaro (an herbal liqueur)
? 1/4 oz lemon juice
? Splash of simple syrup
? Splash of club soda
Directions:
Pour all ingredients over ice in a mixing glass and stir gently. Strain into a champagne glass and serve with a twist of lemon.
-Bronwyn Barnes
Ingredients:
? 1 oz Absolut vodka
? 1/2 oz amaro (an herbal liqueur)
? 1/4 oz lemon juice
? Splash of simple syrup
? Splash of club soda
Directions:
Pour all ingredients over ice in a mixing glass and stir gently. Strain into a champagne glass and serve with a twist of lemon.
-Bronwyn Barnes
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM