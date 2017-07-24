We’re Obsessed With This New Children's Line That Is As Cute As It Is Charitable 

Once you have kids, your whole perspective on life can change. Not only do you question and painfully research the things that affect your child directly like what detergent is best for their sensitive skin, but also what seemingly affects them indirectly, like who made this very cute, mass market, outfit that they are wearing and what are we unintentionally teaching them when we support said brands who observe very lax labor laws? I’m sure Matt Aprile was affected by the former concerns mentioned, as every parent is, but the latter is what compelled him to start a new clothing brand for little ones. “The birth of my children reinforced the sense that I needed to be working to make a positive impact,” he says, and thus, Indi Kids was born.

Aprile founded Indi Kids a year ago after leaving his very corporate job as a VP of design. “There I had a unique opportunity to work with many different artisan and manufacturing communities around the world,” he says. “While that experience was amazing and formative in many ways, it also exposed me to a level of poverty around the places that most clothing gets made that was impossible to ignore.” So he set to work to design pieces that children and parents would love for their style and the story behind it: cute clothes, made with integrity.

Indi is inspired by indigo traditions from across the globe and each piece is created to honor artisans and their craft through fair wages and consumer education,” writes Aprile on his Kickstarter campaign. “For every garment produced, a portion of the cost will be invested in the empowerment of children through our partnership with girl2b and our artisan communities,” writes Aprile. And yes, the garments are as darling as you want them to be. Rompers, dresses, tops and bottoms, solid white and indigo, or patterned using a block print or resist-dying process, make up their dreamy collection of comfy, carefree, cotton clothes for kids.

Visit indi-kids.com to find out more about the clothes and the artisans who make them, and scroll down for some of our favorite pieces. We know what our mini mes will be wearing their first day at school.

Rove Dress, $40; indi-kids.com.

I named this jumper after my daughter who fell in love with the Mexican inspired embroidery #embroidery #isaonesie #mexico A post shared by indi (@indi.kids) on Dec 6, 2016 at 3:31pm PST

Isla Jumper, $70; indi-kids.com.

Nico Romper, $70; indi-kids.com.

5 DAYS LEFT ON KICKSTARTER!!!! Help bring this line to life, link in bio. Looking forward to summer. Val in the #NovaPoncho A post shared by indi (@indi.kids) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Nova Poncho, $70; indi-kids.com.